A 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Cast Member Has Allegedly Been Uninvited From The Tell-All. Why I'll Be Disappointed If They Really Don't Show

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 is in full swing, but some couples will not last the entire season. While fans will always have the memories of them to look back on (or revisit the episodes with a Max subscription), it looks like one couple will not be showing up at the tell-all special. At least, that's if the cast member is to be believed, and I'm disappointed after hearing what they had planned.

Given how unlikable this latest 90 Day Fiancé cast has been thus far, I'd like to say being excluded from the tell-all could be a blessing. That said, it's looking like this cast member is upset they didn't get a chance to tell their side of the story, and is reaching out to others on social media after allegedly being left out.

(Image credit: TLC)

Rayne Alleges She And Chidi Were Uninvited From The Tell-All

I was originally locked into Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze's drama, thinking the storyline intermixed with the American's belief in aliens and the Illuminati would be an interesting twist on the season. Unfortunately, the storyline has shown these two quickly went sour on each other, and it's only gotten worse on social media. After Chidi said their breakup came amidst strange rants about cannibals and vampires, Rayne has now spoken up on Threads and claimed they were uninvited from the tell-all special.

(Image credit: TLC)

Rayne Planned To Sing A Mariah Carey Song

While 90 Day Fiancé has not confirmed it, it seems that we will not be seeing Chidi or Rayne at the Before The 90 Days Season 7 tell-all. Not every viewer may be upset about that, but I certainly am. That's mainly because Rayne had plans to sing a Mariah Carey song, assuming that TLC would've been able to obtain the rights for her to do so:

...I was planning on performing 'Don't Forget About Us' by Mariah Carey at the tell-all, preferably without crying. But luckily, we were both uninvited due to the negativity, and that can't be done on television [when they're] finding out last minute. This was before all his hatred towards me started spilling out all over the internet. Just saying.

Mariah Carey fans are already stoked for Christmas, so an argument could be made that TLC missed a golden opportunity here. Of course, who knows how much it would've cost to do that karaoke performance, but I would love for someone with the franchise to find out and possibly offer the opportunity to a future cast member.

Chidi and Rayne aren't the first cast members to be left out of a 90 Day Fiancé tell-all, even in 2024. Statler revealed she and Dempsey Wilkinson were barred from the upcoming tell-all for The Other Way, and similar to the other couple, we also know the result of their storyline thanks to Statler's spoiling it on social media. I'm left wondering if the spoilers play into why couples keep getting uninvited from the tell-all, but not expecting TLC to confirm anything one way or the other anytime soon.

While they may not be at the tell-all, Chidi and Rayne's story continues on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm very curious to see how their story ends given this latest news, and if there's another possible reason why they wouldn't be allowed on the tell-all special.