90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Day's Chidi Reveals The Show Left Out Vital Information About The Timeline For His Relationship With Rayne, And It Makes So Much Sense
Just when it seemed there possibly couldn't be more to say about Chidi Ikpeamaeze and Rayne Fernandez's story on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, both continue to pop up on social media and share more details about their bizarre relationship. On the heels of learning we apparently won't be seeing them at the Season 7 tell-all special, Chidi posted (and then deleted) a big reveal about their relationship that makes everything about this couple make more sense.
As 90 Day Fiancé fans continue to watch new episodes on TLC or stream them with their Max subscription, Rayne and Chidi continually trade barbs back and forth on various social media platforms. So far, we've learned from Chidi that Rayne talked about vampires and cannibals attacking them during their relationship, and she has alleged he used her as a platform to get famous.
This leads to the latest since-deleted post from Chidi on Instagram (via Reddit), which revealed an unexpected timeline for their relationship the show didn't touch on.
Rayne And Chidi Weren't A Couple For Quite A While Before Her Visit
Between the arguments about chickens, conspiracies about the Illuminati, and the wild fights with family members, one might wonder how Rayne and Chidi remained a couple for five years. Well, we now have an update on the true timeline of their relationship via Chidi, who had a lot to say about Rayne in the aforementioned deleted post. As readers will see, the timeline of their relationship apparently wasn't as accurate as we were led to believe:
Rayne mentioned being together with Chidi for years and talked about the time wasted in this latest episode, which seemed to show that she was ready to leave Nigeria following their latest fight. For some reason, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days storyline failed to address that they hadn't dated for three years before she visited Nigeria.
Whether the producers were aware of that or if Chidi is fully telling the truth, is unknown. Still, it wouldn't be the first time we've seen a couple talk about being broken up before the show and participating in it anyway.
Rayne and Chidi's Relationship Gap Makes The Storyline Much Easier To Understand
I've spent so much time watching how this couple interacts and wondering how they managed to stay together for five years. Well, it sounds like that actually didn't happen, and they spent three years without dating before she called him up about her visiting Nigeria and participating in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.
Given that context, it's no surprise these two didn't last long enough to become the next married 90-day couple to split. It's more accurate to say an ex went overseas to spend time in person with her ex, and see if a relationship between them could work out again.
That said, I can't help but raise an eyebrow at the fact they both played along and acted like this was an ongoing relationship, rather than one that only recently sparked back up again. Perhaps we'll hear more about this from them online as the weeks go on because, as I mentioned previously, they won't be at the tell-all.
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch it streaming on Max, and be sure to see what else is coming up by utilizing our handy 2024 TV schedule.
