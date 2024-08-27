90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Finally Showed Sean And Joanne Meeting Up, And They May Be My New Favorite Couple

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Some Kind Of Awful." Watch it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

It's wild to think that we're still getting to know couples a full nine episodes into 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest season, but I'm grateful for it. Viewers received a break from James and Meitalia's annoying problem that kept cropping up, and the newest episode introduced to Joanne and her secret Irish husband, Sean. When the trailer first showed this duo, I admittedly rolled my eyes, but much to my surprise, they're kinda sorta my new favorite couple.

Fair to say the old adage of not judging a book by its cover is relevant here, and while so many married 90 Day couples split, I have faith in these two going the distance. Is that based solely on the fact they're the most pleasant duo I've seen in this season? Partly, but there's a lot to love about these two.

Joanne And Sean's Introduction Was A Bit Cringe, But They Seem Like Nice People

The original introduction to Sean and Joanne in the trailer did them no favors. The Irish MMA fighter seemed like a guy angling for enough fame to challenge Conor McGregor in his comeback fight, and Joanne was his secret "Real Housewife" back in the States. It gave the vibe of two people just trying to be on television under the guise of how kooky their relationship sounded.

Now that I've seen an episode's worth of content focusing on both of them, I'm happy to say my initial assessment was wrong. While I do question these two going through with marriage without informing their families and children, they seem like genuinely nice people who are in love. Plus, they're not calling their relationship "soft partnering," so I'm all about seeing a lot more of them now that they're together in Ireland.

I Really Like That Both Are Including Their Children On This Big Storyline

In most scenarios, I would argue against a 90 Day Fiancé couple bringing their children right into the fray of a storyline. That said, Sean and Joanne are already married, and she's considering leaving the United States to live in Ireland full-time. So what that being the case, both of her sons absolutely need to be on this trip to meet him and get a feel for life in Ireland if they're potentially going to move there.

The same goes for Sean, who brought his daughter along to share the big news that they're now married, and engaging in a trial period of living together to see if this whole marriage can work. Under the best circumstances, maybe they would've told their children about such a big life change before it happened, but keeping them in the dark any longer than necessary would be a mistake.

Of course, one can't but feel 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way just set these two up for one or both shoes to drop in the next episode. Three children are about to learn their parents just remarried, which will be a lot for them to process in addition to meeting step-siblings for the first time, and adjusting to life together at least temporarily. Fortunately, it seems like both are of the mindset that if their children aren't on board with the relationship, it's best they go their separate ways and dissolve the marriage, which I love hearing.

I'm not sure at this point whether or not Sean or Joanne are going to make it, but I'm rooting like hell for them to come out of the other side of this season still together. In a season where Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson's van life saga ultimately results in their relationship ending, I need a little optimism to look ahead to. Here's hoping they are the ray of sunshine this season needs!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check it out and be sure to review our 2024 TV schedule as we march forward into the final weeks of summer!