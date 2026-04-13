Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Stig And Aviva Still Together After That Surprise Twist?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Emergency Exit." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I once considered Stig and Aviva among my favorite couples in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8, but I think that's about to change. Mainly because I'm starting to wonder if they're even still together after this season, given the latest episode featured both a big ask and a big hint that all does not go as planned.

It turns out Stig is just as famous as 90 Day Fiancé advertised, and with that fame comes lots of attention from other women that Aviva doesn't appreciate. Despite that, they still got engaged, and it appeared as if things were going well...until he asked her a question she didn't see coming.

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Stig Dropped An Unexpected Question On Aviva Hours Before Her Flight Home

Aviva and Stig were lying in bed in the final hours before her flight, discussing the next time they'd meet and other plans for marriage and children. She asked when he expected her to be able to stay in Belize full-time, but Stig had other plans. He assumed that he would be leaving Belize to further his music career in the United States, and she'd fill out the K1 visa for him to move to Arizona.

This was the first time Aviva had heard that Stig was interested in moving to the United States, and it happened with her about to board a plane in just a couple of hours. Despite the surprise request, Aviva was receptive to the idea, and it seemed like they were already set up for a future 90 Day spinoff appearance on the 2026 TV schedule.

Are Stig And Aviva Still Together In 2026?

Their vibe definitely changed in the preview for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, as the TLC series showed a scene with Aviva sitting down and crying while doing a confessional segment. She was so upset she couldn't even fully explain what happened despite prompting from the producer, who then asked if she was "questioning the whole relationship."

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If I had to speculate, I'd guess that all those rumors Aviva's aunt heard about Stig talking to other women were legit. Many 90 Day couples split due to cheating, so it's not exactly novel to assume he did this, but there definitely could be other explanations.

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After scouring through Aviva's Instagram page, as well as Stig's, I noticed they do have something in common. Neither one is currently sharing photos of the other, combined with nearly zero mentions of the show beyond sharing footage from their episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. All this would suggest to me that they're no longer together, but this is a case the evidence (or lack of it) is more circumstantial than anything concrete.

I do have to say I didn't believe Stig's story that women make up rumors about dating him all the time, and it didn't seem like the girl she talked to about being with him had any reason to lie. Of course, this is all easier to make assumptions about when watching on television, and not being a part of the actual relationship. I just hope that wherever things stand between these two in 2026, they're both happy.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

90 Day Fiancé and so many other TLC reality shows are available for you to stream right now over on HBO Max. Sign up today and get to watching!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now that it seems Stig and Aviva's engagement may be off, I have to wonder if they'll be the only split couple at the tell-all, given what's going on in other storylines.