90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Revealed Major Relationship Update For Stig And Aviva Ahead Of Big Episode

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans don't have to wait until Sunday to learn what happened to Stig Da Artist and Aviva Duhamel. Last week's cliffhanger was resolved ahead of this week's big episode, and we finally know for certain that this 90 Day couple is no longer together.

Aviva's confessional segment we saw a clip from in the last episode will play in full in the next episode, and Extra managed to get it early. In it, she confirms that Stig broke up with her, and he did it in one of the worst ways possible:

He didn't even have the decency to call me, just did it over text. Then, seconds later, [he] posted videos with other girls.

I feel so bad for Aviva, who was in tears trying to explain what happened. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days will show the video Stig posted, in which he's walking with an unidentified woman and asking her friends to join him out on the town.

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This clip comes a day after Stig dropped a diss track, telling fans off for getting in his business about what's going on with Aviva. Now, it would seem 90 Day Fiancé responded with the ultimate clapback, showing that he was exactly the player that Aviva's aunt tried to warn her about.

I have questions before 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days wraps up its time on the 2026 TV schedule, and I'm not the only one. Aviva noted that she doesn't have a lot of closure about the relationship, so it seems we may get some resolution during the tell-all special:

I definitely am left with so many unanswered questions. Like, that's just the part that I struggle with. All the unknown.

Man, and here I thought Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and his mother would be providing all the drama for the tell-all. I think Stig is going to be in the hot seat with the entire cast after how this breakup went down, especially since he seemed so unrepentant about ending the relationship and moving on with a random woman almost immediately after.

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I'm assuming that Stig will appear via video chat during the tell-all special, but how wild would it be if he obtained a visa to be there in person? A quick Google search confirmed that musicians and performing artists can obtain visas specifically to work in the United States. As one of Belize's biggest artists who is also appearing on a reality series available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, he could be eligible.

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All that being said, if Stig could obtain a visa through that process, he probably wouldn't have asked Aviva to file for him when she returned home. At this point, I'm questioning why he did that, seeing as he clearly wasn't interested in a long-term relationship. Here's hoping we get the answers to all these questions in the tell-all, but we'll have to wait and see.

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Watch 90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs over on HBO Max right now. Plus, get access to other TLC shows and so many other great HBO originals.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. One big reveal was already spoiled, but I have a feeling bigger bombshells may be on the way, if that early reveal was any indication.