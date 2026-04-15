90 Day Fiancé's Stig Da Artist Just Dropped A Diss Track For The Franchise, And It's Shockingly Good

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 9 Stig was confirmed to be one of the most popular artists in Belize, and I now fully believe it. The lyricist dropped a diss track addressing the franchise, fans, and anyone who has issues with his relationship with Aviva Duhamel, and it might just be the best track released by a reality star appearing on the 2026 TV schedule.

On the heels of my wondering if he and his American gf are still together following the latest 90 Day Fiancé episode, Stig dropped a freestyle diss alluding to just about anything someone watching the season can say about him. Take a listen to it below, and hear the track which samples The Game's "How We Do," below:

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While I'll subtract points for how often he rhymed the same words together, I gotta give him props for how well he worked in references to the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. The fact that he brought up both Lisa Rosenberger pooping the bed and Birkan Kuzoren's gambling problem shows he's actually watching this season, or at least has a ghost writer that is.

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This track comes on the heels of the implication that Stig sprung a request on Aviva to file for him to receive a K1 visa to live in the United States. She previously thought they were going to live together in Belize, so it sent off alarm bells that the music star was using her to get a green card. Stig denied needing U.S. citizenship, but admitted he'd like to go to the U.S. to try and further advance his music career.

When he first said that on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, I was skeptical if he had what it took. After seeing this video, I support him at least going to Arizona with Aviva and giving it a shot. Hey, Cardi B went from reality star to hit artist, so maybe he'll hold the honor of being the first Billboard chart topper to get his start on a show available with an HBO Max subscription.

Stig is not the first 90 Day Fiancé cast member to have a music career, but I feel relatively comfortable in saying he's the best I've heard so far. Other notable examples include Usman "Soja Boy" Umar, who previously dated Lisa Hamme and Kim Menzies, as well as Kara Leona, who was recently featured on a recent season of Happily Ever After.

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Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days and all the other 90 Day spinoffs on HBO Max. With access to so many great reality shows. Now is the time to jump in!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs new episodes on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick with CinemaBlend as we continue to cover the show and inch closer to the tell-all, and see if Stig is making any progress on becoming an international pop star.