Hoda Kotb Bows Out Of The Olympics Amid Search For Savannah Guthrie's Mom, And Her Replacement Has Been Named

The 2026 Winter Olympics have begun on NBC and, with that, the network has lined up a robust roster of hosts and commentators to cover the proceedings (which are also streamable with a Peacock subscription). One media personality who’d been tapped to take part was former Today Show host Hoda Kotb, though she’s now dropped out. Kotb reportedly opted not to take part due to the ongoing search for former co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother. With that, Kotb’s replacement has officially been named.

Who’s Stepping In For Hoda Kotb After Her Exit From Winter Olympics Coverage?

News of Kotb’s decision to step away from Olympics coverage amid the 2026 TV schedule comes by way of a source for People. With this development, Kotb is now the third Today alum to bow out of the coverage due to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Prior to this, Kotb’s former morning show colleague, Craig Melvin, also dropped out for the same reason. Per the news outlet, Peter Alexander – who anchors the Saturday edition of the aforementioned show – is taking Kotb’s place in Milano Cortina.

Hoda Kotb is no stranger to Olympics coverage, she’s covered both the summer and winter editions of the games in years past. During the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kotb went viral for fangirling over various celebrities like Tom Cruise and Sarah Jessica Parker. Kotb later gushed about having had the opportunity to rub shoulders with Cruise.

As for Craig Melvin (who replaced Hoda as Today’s co-anchor) and Savannah Guthrie, they also have their fair share of experience hosting. This year, Melvin was set to host Olympic Late Night from February 7th to the 9th, and he’s since been replaced by Ahmed Fareed, who was already set to serve as a daytime correspondent for the games. As for Guthrie, Mary Carillo and Terry Gannon filled in for her to cover the opening ceremony and, during the show, they extended their well wishes to Guthrie.

What’s Going On With The Situation Involving Savannah Guthrie’s Mother?

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance in Catalina Foothills, Arizona was reported earlier in February. Guthrie was reportedly last seen on January 31st at her residence in the aforementioned town around 9:45 p.m. A criminal investigation was eventually launched, as authorities later seemingly found evidence of foul play. Due to the situation, Guthrie revealed she’d take time away from Today amid the search for her mother.

This past Thursday, February 5, Savannah Guthrie – alongside her siblings, Annie and Cameron – appeared in a video shared to the media personality’s Instagram account. In it, Savannah thanked those who'd shown support to her family and pleaded for anyone with information on her mother’s whereabouts to speak out. As of this writing, authorities have not identified a person of interest as part of the investigation.

During this time, Guthrie (who began co-anchoring Today in 2012) has received considerable support from her colleagues. To that point, Hoda Kotb recently returned to the show to share an emotional message directed at her friend and co-worker. Kotb’s decision to step away from this year’s Winter Olympics marks yet another way in which she’s showing solidarity with the Guthrie family. All the while, Peter Alexander and co. seem set to forge ahead with coverage.

Anyone with information regarding Nancy Guthrie is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI as well as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.