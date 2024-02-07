Arnold Schwarzenegger Teamed Up With Jake From State Farm For A Super Bowl Commercial And Totally Helped Him Work Out, Because Of Course

You may be watching this year’s Super Bowl to see the San Fransisco 49ers play against the Kansas City Chiefs. But another reason to look forward to this important football game is for the awesome commercials, one of which will have Arnold Schwarzenegger flaunting his signature action moves. Like a good neighbor, the Austrian-American former bodybuilder teamed up with Jake From State Farm for an ad. And of course, Schwarzenegger totally helped him work out while they were making the commercial

There are so many commercials to look forward to during Super Bowl LVIII. Kate McKinnon will be featured in a funny mayo cat commercial and we’ll get to see the late Carl Weathers in his newly adjusted ad . Arnold Schwarzenegger's State Farm is also sure to be good, and he seems quite excited about it. In his usual Arnold fashion, he told People what he did to help his young co-star, Kevin Miles (who plays Jake), prep for their ad:

Well, we worked out together. I had to get him in shape for this because when I heard that he has 10% body fat, that was unacceptable. So I said to him, I said, 'By the time we do the commercial, you have to have 8% body fat.' And so he really whipped himself in great shape and he was a lot of fun to work with. He's a really funny guy and he's of course a great actor. So it was fun.

I’d like to think it was just as fun for the up-and-coming actor to get to workout side by side with the Terminator icon. After all, how many young actors can say they’ve had the chance to work with one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time? At Gold’s Gym, the two co-stars got themselves into shape, and I’m sure Arnold Schwarzenegger's “76-year-old biceps” were getting worked. Exact details on the workout are unclear. But if we can glean anything from the workout advice Schwarzenegger gave his son , Joseph Baena, the two stars likely pushed themselves to their limits. This makes me wonder if Kevin Miles had any idea what he’d be getting into when the former Mr. Universe title holder signed on.

The commercial is too hilarious and definitely has the vibes one would associate with an action movie. Check it out down below:

For Super Bowl LVI, Arnold Schwarzenegger was in one of the best ads. He and Salma Hayek played Zeus and Hera, respectively, taking a spin in an electric BMW. This year, the Austrian actor seems to be following that up in an equally humorous way. He mentioned that he had multiple takes due to his thick accent getting in the way of him saying, “Like a good neighbor....” Still, it sounds like former Governor of California had a real blast taking part in this production:

I had a wonderful experience and I just hope that it would do well because when I saw the commercial, I said this myself, I really had to laugh.

Ironically, at the beginning of his acting career, Arnold Schwarzenegger tried to lose his Austrian accent when he was told he wouldn’t make it in Hollywood by using his natural dialect. But he eventually proved the naysayers wrong when he played a T-1000 and Conan the Barbarian. With that in mind, this action-centric advert somewhat represents a full-circle moment for his career. I'm glad he had fun and that he was able to get in some good workout time with his co-star.