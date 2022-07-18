As 90 Day Fiancé's Thais Came Clean To Her Dad In Latest Ep, New Pics Bolster Theories That She's Hiding A Bigger Secret

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 episode “Temperature Check.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is winding down, and as all of the couples are preparing for their respective weddings, it seems like they all have some uncomfortable secret to contend with. Some, like Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, decided to keep their secret hidden from those they loved. Patrick Mendez and Thais Ramone, meanwhile, chose to come clean, with Thais confessing to her father her intentions to imminently marry Patrick. Now, with that breakthrough playing out on TV, Thais shared some images online that are bolstering theories that she's currently hiding an even bigger secret from fans: that she's pregnant.

Thais may have been shown having uncomfortable conversations with her father on 90 Day Fiancé, but she's seemingly in better spirits presently, based on pictures she shared through Instagram Stories . Take a look at the first photo below, which shows Thais all dressed up and apparently ready to go out. To the casual eye, there's nothing too questionable happening, but for fans who latched onto previously leaked (and unconfirmed) info saying Thais is pregnant, her specific pose is perhaps suspect.

(Image credit: Instagram )

Rumors circulated via Frauded Media and other 90 Day Fiancé fan blogs saying that Thais, Emily, and Kara were all pregnant at the filming of the tell-all special. This all came out before the TLC season revealed Emily’s pregnancy, which helped strengthen the belief that the original rumors were legit. It certainly does make these new pictures from Thais seem more curious.

Some 90 Day Fiancé fans were quick to notice Thais' purse covering her stomach area in the above image, to the point where her arm is draped and dangling at an awkward angle. Hardly proof of anything, but not exactly a go-to pose for selfies. And then there's the second image, which also blocked her stomach, but with some legwork involved.

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s not entirely uncommon for 90 Day Fiancé cast members to hide their pregnancies while seasons are airing. Yara Dufren hid their daughter before the series officially revealed she was pregnant, though fans found evidence of it rather quickly. The same thing happened with Deavan Clegg , however, and those rumors seemingly ended up being false. As such, it’s always important to take these 90 Day claims with a grain or ten of salt.

Even if Thais is currently pregnant, which is entirely unconfirmed, that’s not to imply she would have already been expecting during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The leaked tell-all photos of Emily’s daughter served as evidence that the reunion took place months after filming concluded for the season. It’s possible that Thais and Patrick got married, with conception-related updates happening later on. It’d be nice if all these pregnancy rumors were true, presuming Thais and Patrick are happy and content, and not only to offset the recent trend of major franchise couples like Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno getting divorced .

If she is expecting, then it'd be good to know that her father’s wishes didn’t prevent them from carrying on with their goals to get married and start a life together. Hopefully, they can continue to work on some of the smaller issues they had during their 90-day stretch, eventually leading to Patrick agreeing to let Thais purchase more than a singular vase for their home.