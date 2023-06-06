As ABC’s Fall Schedule Loads Up On Unscripted Series, The Network Is Rebooting A Beloved Reality TV Show

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy, The Conners and more scripted ABC originals are going to have to wait a while for their favorite shows to return due to the ongoing WGA writers strike. As a result of the stall, the entertainment brand loaded its fall schedule with mostly unscripted productions. Amid the changes, it would now seem that the company is bringing back one of its most beloved reality TV shows -- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. This news arrives 10 years after the network pulled the plug on the home improvement show and three years after its HGTV revival. It's probably fair to say that this news will be music to the ears of fans who are ready to hear the words "move that bus" again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC has tapped the founders of The Home Edit -- Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin -- to host the new revival, which comes from original production company Endemol Shine North America. Staying true to the original, the series will help families who need big renovations or complete rebuilds of their abodes. Shearer and Teplin will apparently work with the families on the creative aspects and help them figure out what the best direction is while also setting them up with smart systems. Notably, the show also has an EP in Reese Witherspoon, who produces under her Hello Sunshine banner.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are no strangers to the small screen, as they hosted Netflix’s Get Organized With the Home Edit for two seasons. With the duo being tapped, this could mean that OG, fan-favorite host Ty Pennington will not be returning to his old duties, nor will Modern Family cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who hosted the revival. Pennington has still be working on home renovation shows, as he most recently led HGTV’s renovation competition, Rock The Block, as well as Battle on the Beach.

There’s no information regarding when the series could premiere but, since ABC already has its fall schedule set, it’s unlikely that the revamp will join the 2023 TV schedule later this year. It’s possible that it could debut midseason or be held for later in 2024. It's also worth mentioning that the series is still in the development process, and there's a chance plans might change -- or that the project could even get scrapped. Though considering just how many people loved the home renovation series during its run, I'd be very surprised if the alphabet network decided to discard this production.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition first premiered on ABC in 2004 and ran for nine seasons. Ty Pennington and his team would rebuild or renovate a family’s home and send them on a trip so they wouldn’t be able to see the progress. It spawned a one-season spinoff that ran between 2004 and 2005 called Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: How’d They Do That?, which took viewers behind the scenes of that week’s episode. The prospect of the show making a comeback is exciting, but one would also hope that it maintains the warm essence of the OG program.

Hopefully, more information on the reboot is announced sooner rather than later. But for now, fans can stream a few past seasons of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition using a Hulu subscription. There are also plenty of shows about house organization that you can seek out and watch in the meantime.