Sabrina Carpenter References Mariah Carey In Announcement For Netflix Christmas Special, So Bring On The Holiday Feud

Before you know it, the holiday season will be just around the corner. Other than revisiting the best Christmas movies of all time , you can also get in the holiday spirit with some holly-jolly music. Luckily for Sabrina Carpenter fans, the pop singer announced she’ll be having her own Netflix Christmas special with some subtle Mariah Carey shade. So, bring on the holiday feud!

Sabrina Carpenter has truly come a long way since starring as Maya in the Boy Meets World sequel Girl Meets World . As an insider stated, “ she’s fallen in love, toured with Taylor Swift, played Coachella, ” and keeps cranking out major chart-toppers. The fun isn’t over for her yet as she’ll turn up on your Netflix subscription with her own Christmas special. Take a look at Netflix's special announcement promo below and see if there’s something else about the video worth paying attention to:

This is really gonna jingle your bells A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for December 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/9FVDDjYJGySeptember 19, 2024

Was that Sabrina Carpenter sending a little holiday shade at Mariah Carey? I mean, she is the “Queen of Christmas” because of her best-selling hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.” It would be easy to expect Mariah Carey to have her own Christmas special on the streamer since four years ago she had Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special for fans with an Apple TV+ subscription .

I’m not the only one who noticed the reference to the five-octave-range singer. Fans took to Instagram to share their own Mariah Carey references and it looks like they’re already mentally prepping for a holiday feud between the two singers:

"expecting someone else? Is nasty work 😭 Mariah better go hide" - @realdonshea

"Mariah carey forgot to defrost this season..? - @kshitij_rajwar

"Is this a Mariah Carey diss??" - @hokage.quari

"Oh I know Mariah is shaking !!!!!" - @alexadkins2

"No more Mariah Christmas, it’s now a Sabrina Christmas 💕" - @giraffegirl05

Yep, it looks like Sabrina Carpenter is letting us all know that she's the holiday queen to "expect" this year. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean we won't cherish what Mariah Carey has brought to audiences every Christmas since her 1994 best-selling holiday album Merry Christmas. She’s made sure to jam out to her Christmas single at home and even hyped the holiday vibe from her bathtub to remind us to feel happy and carefree during the holidays. I’m sure “All I Want for Christmas is You” will still be playing on holiday radio repeat leading up to Santa’s visit.

As for anyone else we can be “expecting” for Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special, the guest list is up in the air for us. According to Deadline , the “Please Please Please” singer will be singing songs off her holiday EP “fruitcake” as well as famous holiday cover songs. There are also going to be musical and comedic guests as well as fun cameos. What’s got me asking questions is that Netflix says we’ll also be getting “unexpected duets” and “surprises.” Who can it be? Imagine if reigning Christmas Queen Mariah Carey was the “unexpected” surprise. How great would that be?

We may know every year that it’s time for the holidays when Mariah Carey starts singing “All I Want for Christmas is You,” but Sabrina Carpenter will be wearing the stylish holiday boots to host her own Christmas special this year. With her and Mariah Carey having a lot in common in their impressive vocal skills and being musicians with acting talent , I’d love to see these two have a fun head-to-head holiday feud this season. Don’t forget to see the 2024 Netflix program come to streaming on December 6th at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.