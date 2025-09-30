I Had Some Misconceptions About How Love After 50 Would Look On Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5. Why I Am Glad I Was Wrong

Love is Blind has become a constant in my viewing habits. No matter how good, bad, or messy the previous season was, I will watch every season. It has my attention, unless it joins the Netflix cancellation lineup . The series has become so popular that Netflix has produced many international versions. I watched Love is Blind: UK Season 1 and loved it. Therefore, I decided to watch some international versions. I started with Love is Blind: Brazil.

I watched Love is Blind: Brazil Season 5 because I found the premise of this season intriguing. It’s all about contestants over 50 finding love. I know other reality TV shows, like The Golden Bachelor, follow love after 50, but I have not watched them.

Watching Love is Blind: Brazil made me realize my misconceptions about love after a certain age.

Warning: Love is Blind Brazil Season 5 Episodes 1-9 spoilers are ahead.

I Expected Most Of The Contestants To Be Divorced Or Widowed, But It’s Much More Complex Than That

Many of the Love is Blind: Brazil contestants' romantic histories follow what many would consider a traditional pattern prior to the show. They got married, stayed married for a while, and somehow ended up divorced. Others found their soulmates, but then death took them. I think people, especially in a Western society, have this basic idea that life happens in one way. You find love in your 20s and 30s, get married, and then hopefully live that romantic comedy fantasy for the rest of your life.

I think most people, as they get older, know that sometimes beautiful, powerful love doesn’t always stay that way. Divorce happens and death happens even more. However, I believe that many still can’t comprehend the idea of never finding someone you love enough to marry or spend the rest of your life with. It’s probably more common than known, and Love is Blind: Brazil Season 5 reflects this truth.

A few of the contestants are over 50 and have never gotten married. Some go into their dating history, while others just say this would be their first wedding or marriage. Some may see this as sad or a tragedy. I view it as hopeful. Just because they haven’t gotten married yet or found someone to spend the rest of their lives with, doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

The idea that love will find you in the most unexpected ways at the right time is why I always loved the Love is Blind franchise. Maybe these people weren’t meant to meet their soulmates until now on this show, or maybe it’ll end in divorce (like a few others from the show ). Nonetheless, being willing to find love at any age is such a powerful and optimistic way to live life.

I Didn’t Expect Some Of The Contestants To Be So Immature, But That Gives The Season More Character

I hope that by the time I reach 60, I am the cutest little grandma figure (even if I'm not a grandma) to ever exist. This is because I associate older people with wisdom and warmth. Even if not true, this is where my mind often goes when I think about individuals approaching senior citizen status. Love is Blind: Brazil once again shows me that I need to broaden my perception of people. There is no standard on how to behave and act at a certain age.

Some of the Love is Blind: Brazil contestants are so immature. This season is just as messy as some of the Love is Blind US seasons. Some of the cast members are egotistical, shallow, fame-hungry, rude, immature, and game players. It’s truly shocking that people can reach over 50, 60, and even 70 and still have traits and behavior that you think they would have changed by this age.

It truly shows that life doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all way about it. People mature, change, and grow at their own pace. Some may mature at 15, while others at 80, and some never.

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5 Has Some Jaw-Dropping Moments, But Not In Ways I Anticipated

I wasn’t expecting these contestants to be so emotionless when dealing with other people’s hearts. I thought with age came more empathy, kindness, and a desire to hurt less. This may be true, but not for some of the people on Love is Blind: Brazil. It’s all about doing what’s best for them. That’s understandable and admirable in a way. They don’t want to waste their time or someone else’s time. However, I personally just think so many of these people do it in a way that makes them seem too self-centered. I view love as an action as well as a feeling.

You have to work to keep love alive. It seems like some of these people just wanted magic and perfection to come easy, leading to shocking moments and harsh exits.

It Feels As Messy, If Not More, Than Some Of The American Seasons With Younger Contestants

Some of Netflix’s best reality TV shows are messy dating shows. That’s the streaming service’s bread and butter. I also often love these series. However, I did not expect Love is Blind: Brazil Season 5 to be so dramatic, scandalous, or crazy. I have not seen previous seasons of the Brazil edition, so maybe it’s always this level of mess.

I didn’t expect older contestants to bring so much romantic drama. I didn’t expect love triangles, potential cheating scandals, fights, theatrical exits, and so much more. You really don’t need to be someone in your 20s to make messy TV. You can make it at any age if you believe in yourself enough. Now I may need to see a Love Island over 50s edition. That would go crazy and create some of the greatest moments ever on reality TV .

The Season Shows That Age Doesn't Dictate How Love Looks

I cannot predict if some of these couples will be as successful as some of the franchise’s other couples. As I write this, I have yet to see the Love is Blind: Brazil Season 5 finale. Therefore, I don’t know if any of them make it to the altar. However, I enjoy some of these couples and their love stories.

They act as a reminder that the joy and optimism of love can exist and be powerful at any age. As you age, you don’t have to think a great big amazing love story didn’t find you. It can still find you if you’re willing to open your heart to it. Even if you did have a great love story that just didn’t work out, it doesn’t mean you can’t have another one. That’s why Love is Blind: Brazil Season 5 is such a fun watch. It showcases that life doesn’t have to be stereotypical.

A person doesn’t have to stop dreaming, loving, or discovering because they reached a certain age. Love can find you at any age, place, or time. Now I really hope that the US version does a Love is Blind season with contestants over 50. I am curious how that looks with an American cast.