Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Facing More Legal Woes After Being Arrested For Assault, Public Intoxication And More

The past several years have seen members of the Chrisley family embroiled in a number of legal situations. In 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of financial bases offenses and served years in prison, before being pardoned earlier this year. Also, the couple’s son, Chase, was arrested following a situation that allegedly saw him slap someone in a bar. Todd’s oldest son, Kyle, has also had run-ins with the law for a few years now, and he was just arrested for assault, public intoxication and more.

Kyle Chrisley Gets Arrested Again And Is Charged With Several Offenses

Kyle Chrisley was taken into custody in Tennessee during the evening of Saturday, December 20, according to TMZ. After the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Chrisley, he was booked at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center that same night. Chrisley was apparently picked up by local authorities around 7 p.m. and, as it stands, law enforcement hasn’t shared exact details about what led to the charges. Lawyers for the former reality TV star have not commented on the situation, as of this writing.

What is known is that Chrisley is currently facing a vast array of charges in addition to the aforementioned counts of public intoxication and assault. TMZ reports that the father of two has also been charged with three charges of assaulting a responder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Also, Chrisley is also dealing with three charges pertaining to retaliation for past actions.

How Had Kyle Chrisley Already Been In Trouble With The Law?

Back in 2023, Chrisley was arrested on the grounds of alleged felony assault in Tennessee. It was reported, at the time, that Chrisley was taken into custody after getting into an altercation with his boss at the truck rental company he worked at in Smyrna. During that situation, Chrisley allegedly brandished a “fixed blade” as well and, after the scuffle, his boss apparently had injuries to his head, hand and neck. The employer – Deven Campbell – also alleged that Chrisley made a death threat against him during their confrontation.

Kyle Chrisley, who Todd shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, was also arrested in September 2024 and, at that point, it was due to alleged aggravated assault. He and his wife, Ashleigh, filed suit against Rutherford county as well as two sheriff’s deputies. According to People, the claim at the center of the lawsuit was that Kyle was “punished for calling for help” and unfairly arrested amid a situation involving “a disgruntled mechanic, angry over a payment dispute.”

Other members of the Chrisley family have also been impacted by Kyle’s personal entanglements. In December 2022, the mother of Kyle’s now-13-year-old daughter, Chloe, launched a custody battle against Todd and Julie. That came after Kylie lost custody of his child in 2016 as a result of his addiction-related issues. At present, Chloe lives with Julie and Todd, who formally adopted her as their daughter. Also, in 2022, Kyle’s ex-wife, Alexus Whilby, accused Todd of pressuring her to lie about his finances while under oath.

As of right now, Kyle Chrisley apparently remains estranged from the majority of his immediate family (and that marks just one recent conflict involving a Chrisley kid). It remains to be seen if Chrisley’s legal representation will speak out about his latest arrest as well as if his relatives – who open up about their personal lives via podcasts – will feel compelled to comment.