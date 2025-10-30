I Love Jesse Palmer’s Suggestion For The Next Golden Bachelorette, But There’s Another Woman I’d Like To See (And One I Absolutely Don’t)

Mel Owens’ season of The Golden Bachelor is nearing its end, with the cast narrowed down to the final two women — Cindy Cullers and Peg Munson. We’ll have to wait to see which one he chooses (Spoiler alert: This is the rumored winner), but inevitably Bachelor Nation is starting to wonder if another member of the cast could be chosen as the next lead of The Golden Bachelorette. Host Jesse Palmer offered one name as a suggestion, and while I agree wholeheartedly with his choice, I’ve got my eye on someone else.

(Image credit: John Fleenor/Disney)

Jesse Palmer’s Pick For The Golden Bachelorette Season 2: Debbie Siebers

While the franchise has broken from tradition lately by casting leads from outside Bachelor Nation — both with Mel Owens and upcoming Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul — the current pool of women is the most likely source for the next Golden Bachelorette, assuming the ABC dating spinoff gets renewed for a second season.

Following the “Women Tell All” (which aired on the 2025 TV schedule on October 29 and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription), Jesse Palmer voiced support for Debbie Siebers, who was surprisingly eliminated after Hometowns. The host told EW:

I personally love Debbie, and I think her incredible story resonates with many. I absolutely believe she should be in the running to be our next Golden Bachelorette!

I would fully support that decision. The fitness professional opened up to Mel Owens when she brought him home to meet her family, divulging the heartbreaking end a past relationship had come to. I would love to hear more of her story and ultimately see her find love again.

After the “Women Tell All,” though, there’s another woman who I’m pretty intrigued by …

(Image credit: Ricky Middlesworth/Disney)

My Pick For The Golden Bachelorette Season 2: Monica Brewer

Monica Brewer only made it to the third rose ceremony before being sent home by Mel Owens, but we got a taste of her personality during the group date roast of Owens. Comedian Jared Freid, who helped the women with their acts, had high praise for the flight attendant, saying at the “Women Tell All”:

Monica B. has a future in comedy. She is unbelievable. She’s got the chops. So it was just an honor.

Jesse Palmer backed up that assessment, telling EW that he considered her the clear winner of the roast, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monica B. was the star of the show in my opinion! Great comedic timing and delivery. Absolutely hilarious!

If she was “the star of the show” on that group date, shouldn’t she be in consideration to be the actual star of your actual show? That is absolutely the energy I’d want to see on The Golden Bachelorette Season 2. As for what I wouldn’t want to see …

(Image credit: John Fleenor/Disney)

Who I Don’t Want To See As The Next Lead: Nicolle Briscoe

Nicolle Briscoe was undoubtedly the villain of the season, as she had less-than-positive things to say about the other women and seemed more interested in becoming famous than getting married. She went so far as to ask Mel Owens to call her if/when he was single again and then pitched herself as the next Golden Bachelorette when she was eliminated.

I don’t think that would be a good decision, because she really alienated herself from her fellow castmates and Bachelor Nation as a whole. I ultimately agree with what Debbie Siebers told her at the “Women Tell All”:

I thought you were so much smarter than that. If you want to be an influencer, you’re not gonna be if nobody likes you.

I don’t have any problem with Nicolle Briscoe being more physical with Mel Owens or even her aspirations to become aninfluencer. My bigger issue is things she said about the other women, including her remark that the Season 1 cast members “weren’t so great-looking.”

Do I think she deserves hate and online bullying? Absolutely not. But do I want her as the next Golden Bachelorette? Also, no.

Tune in to see how Mel Owens’ story plays out when The Golden Bachelor returns at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on ABC.