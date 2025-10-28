The Golden Bachelor Spoilers: Who Does Mel Owens Choose, And Are They Engaged?

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead as we discuss the rumored ending of The Golden Bachelor Season 2. Episodes are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.

It’s hard to believe that Mel Owens’ journey on The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is nearing its conclusion on the 2025 TV schedule. After the former football player visited three hometowns, we’re left with just two women — Cindy Cullers and Peg Munson — vying for Owens’ heart. Which one will he choose? We’ve reportedly got the answer.

As is so often the case, Reality Steve has come through with the alleged winner of Mel Owens’ season, and he posted the spoiler to Instagram:

According to the podcaster, Peg Munson, the 62-year-old retired firefighter and bomb technician from Las Vegas, will accept a marriage proposal from Mel Owens in the season finale of The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

Just like I was surprised by the Hometown elimination, this was not what I expected. Cindy Cullers seemed to have an immediate connection with Mel Owens when she got out of the limo on Night 1, and despite his comments to the contrary, I’m not sure the ex-linebacker has the energy to keep up with Peg Munson.

He also didn’t have a particularly good showing with her family when he visited with her daughter Dakota in Las Vegas. Dakota noted how he wasn’t really able to answer her direct questions about why he liked her mom, which left the daughter “skeptical.” Time will tell if this relationship can go the distance!

“Skeptical” is a good word for how I’ve felt about this season of The Golden Bachelor. It’s been an interesting one — or at least the drama surrounding it has — thanks to Mel Owens’ controversial podcast appearance before filming even started. As has been referenced several times over the course of the season, the 66-year-old attorney candidly said he preferred to date women between the ages of 45 and 60, and that he planned to eliminate any women older than that.

That would have been difficult to do, as only one woman on the cast was in her 50s, and she was sent home on the first night. Mel Owens apologized to the women immediately upon meeting them, and then again publicly before the season aired, but Peg Munson admits she had reservations going in. She told US Weekly:

I listened to that podcast, so when I came into the mansion, I really had a lot of defenses up with him. So I needed to get to know him. Because look, I’ve dated really beautiful men, I’ve dated successful men, and that doesn’t impress me much. What impresses me is who they are inside. That’s what I needed to know.

Well, he must have passed the sniff test, because apparently these two are going to be planning a wedding! I’m excited to see how the remaining weeks of Season 2 play out.

Mel Owens will presumably take his final two women to the Fantasy Suites next Wednesday, November 5, ahead of the season finale, but before that, we’ll get all the tea about what happened behind the scenes when the “Women Tell All” airs at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, October 29, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.