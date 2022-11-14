As Tom Brady Sharply Denies Any Regrets About Unretiring, Gisele Bündchen May Have Already Moved On

Rumors pointing to troubles in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship started to circulate after the NFL quarterback decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 football season — just six weeks after he’d announced his retirement. It was widely believed the supermodel wasn’t happy with that decision, as the couple had issues in the past over football taking over his personal life and keeping him from his familial responsibilities. The couple announced October 28 that their divorce had been finalized , and as Brady stood firm last week in his decision to return to football, his ex-wife was spotted in Costa Rica with another man.

Tom Brady Denies Having Regrets About Unretiring

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has said his focus is on football and his children, as he navigates going through a breakup in the public eye . Despite whatever part Tom Brady’s unretirement played in Gisele Bündchen’s decision to leave , his commitment to the Bucs has never wavered, and when asked ahead of Sunday’s football game if he had regrets, Brady responded (per ESPN (opens in new tab)):

Zero, no. Definitely not. I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don't really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.

At this point, Tom Brady has to live with his decision, regardless of if it came at a cost, and it sounds like he still feels he made the right choice. Work/life balance has been something that the quarterback has admittedly struggled with , but with his and Gisele Bündchen’s “amicable” shared custody agreement , and Brady leading the Buccaneers to back-to-back wins, his new normal appears to be off to a good start.

Gisele Bündchen Seen With Another Man During Costa Rica Vacation

Meanwhile, is Gisele Bündchen also enjoying her new way of life as a single woman? The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed on a dinner date in Costa Rica with a new man, but no, it wasn’t Pete Davidson . Joining Bündchen on her vacation was jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, whom she’s known for over a year, Page Six reports. Bündchen took part in a photo shoot in 2021 with Joaquim’s brothers, Pedro Valente and Giu Valente, and TMZ reported that she and her two children all have taken jiu-jitsu lessons from them.

In fact, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian reportedly accompanied their mom to dinner, as well as one of Joaquim Valente’s brothers, and a source close to Gisele Bündchen told TMZ the two are not dating. But as it always goes, the only ones who really know are Bündchen and Valente.

We’ll have to see if anything develops on the Bündchen dating front, but it would appear that both members of the former couple are moving forward in their lives following the end of their 13-year marriage. Fans can catch Brady taking the field completely regret-free on NFL Sundays.