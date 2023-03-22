As Young Sheldon Wraps Filming On Season 6, One Star Celebrates With Fun Behind-The-Scenes Pics

The current TV season still has weeks left to go before summer hiatus begins, but CBS' Young Sheldon has already wrapped filming on the current Season 6. The news comes courtesy of Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper on the Big Bang Theory spinoff. The young actress celebrated the end of another season of the hit sitcom with some fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos, including one with a surprise High School Musical twist!

While the future of Young Sheldon is uncertain beyond the already-ordered Season 7, it seems safe to say that Raegan Revord is looking forward to more of the Cooper family, and not just because of the caption she chose for her Instagram pics and videos. Take a look, and don't forget to click through to the end to find the High School Musical tribute!

A post shared by Raegan Revord (@raeganrevord) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What better way to celebrate pretty much anything than with a rousing version of "Breaking Free" from High School Musical? In all seriousness, the post from Raegan Revord is a fun peek behind the scenes that fans of Young Sheldon don't often get to see. This includes a sweet shot of the trio of actors who play the Cooper kids: Survivor superfan Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Montana Jordan (Georgie), and of course Revord as Missy. Another photo shows Revord and Jordan posing with the iconic Annie Potts.

Personally, though, my favorite of Revord's photos and videos has to be the clip of her waiting and then throwing a stuffed animal at Iain Armitage. As somebody with brothers of my own, that feels very true to life for any portrayal of siblings! All in all, there's enough nostalgia in the series of images that fans should probably be happy that a Season 7 is already guaranteed... with the complication that Young Sheldon is quickly catching up to the Sheldon Cooper timeline established by The Big Bang Theory.

While Young Sheldon hasn't been strictly beholden to the events of the parent show, there are some moments in Sheldon's life – namely, his father's infidelity – that seem like they have to happen in the prequel the same way they were described in TBBT. Iain Armitage's version of the character is growing up, and executive producer Steve Holland recently opened up about whether the plan is for Season 7 to be the last of the hit sitcom.

Considering the timeline of Sheldon Cooper's life, it was never likely that Young Sheldon would run for twelve seasons and nearly 300 episodes like The Big Bang Theory. The spinoff can only go so far before fans of both shows might start wondering when Iain Armitage will turn into Jim Parsons.

For now, fans can just look forward to the remaining episodes of Season 6. While Young Sheldon has always been billed as a comedy, the show has also dealt with some very serious issues, and not always the kinds of issues that can be fixed. Tune in to see what's next for the Cooper family with new episodes of Young Sheldon on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming with Season 6 streaming via Paramount+ subscription and the first five seasons streaming with an HBO Max subscription.