AT&T's Lily Actress Milana Vayntrub Ditches The Sweater For A Gorgeous Dress

Milana Vayntrub has been the spokeswoman for AT&T off and on for the past decade. Since 2020, she's been candid about Internet trolling that came after landing the famous gig and how she's changed her fashion approach in the ads -- which means we’ve seen her in a lot of blue sweaters of late. After popping up in the company’s heartfelt holiday ad this season, the actress got some time away from work (and taking care of her toddler) to dress up for a glam night out.

The AT&T spokesperson shared a first look at 2023 in a series of photos taking by photographer Sam McGuire. Celebrating the New Year this year, the actress kept with the blue theme but ditched the TV knits, opting instead to throw on a gorgeous and airy blue dress with polka dots. She shared a slew of photos spotlighting the fun look on Instagram.

The actress has said she's had to be pretty careful with her fashion choices in the past. The star spoke out in 2020 to explain she has been frequently harassed since her stint at AT&T began in 2013. She's described the harassment as trolls targeting her “milkies” (their term not mine) and said it led to her asking for increased control of her character and her wardrobe in the ads for the AT&T commercials. These days, Vayntrub's often seen behind counters or tables in the newer ads, including this holiday ad which does feature her in blue knits.

These days, however, it seems she’s able to express herself in more ways in the outfits she’s choosing to share on social media. I’d have to guess it was probably nice to just have a night out in general. The actress became a mom in 2020 and said on the “How The Fuck Did You Bounce Back? ” podcast earlier this year that’s it’s been more of a “time commitment” than she would have guessed before becoming a mom.

However, [parenting a pet] doesn’t really come close to how I feel about my kid. I just think he’s the greatest; I’m so in love with him. I just think he’s so funny and cute and the complicated thing is I both want to spend every minute with him and then I also am very grateful when I have time away. So it’s complicated. And I don’t understand it but I know that I really like him and I know I like being a mom. There’s just so many things I was unprepared for. Like I was so unprepared for the time commitment. It sounds so simple.

Even celeb moms get fewer nights out, but when they do I’m all for throwing on some heeled boots and a beautiful dress and dressing up for a bit. After all that Milana Vayntrub has been through on the interwebs, I’m just happy she’s able to let her happiness shine through in whatever she's wearing.