Bachelor In Paradise: How Thomas Jacobs Channeled Grey’s Anatomy To Win Back Becca Kufrin
It was a classic Meredith Grey moment.
Three happy couples walked off the beaches of Paradise engaged after Bachelor in Paradise's Season 7 finale. But in the midst of all the romance were also multiple breakups — including Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs'. The former Bachelorette’s split from Jacobs was fairly unexpected, and it was revealed in a montage at the end that Kufrin and Jacobs reunited after the cameras stopped rolling. Kufrin went on her podcast afterward to explain how he won her back, including the Grey’s Anatomy-like speech that made her realize Jacobs was serious about her.
Becca Kufrin explained that she broke up with Thomas Jacobs because she’d been wanting him to open up more, and as she tried to break things off — a conversation that she said was much longer than what was aired on ABC — he did finally do that, but it was too little, too late. Jacobs’ response in the aftermath of the split proved to the former Bachelorette how different he was from her previous relationships. Kufrin said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast:
The two ultimately reunited and, if their Instagram posts are any indication, the couple is as adorable and strong as ever. After two engagements that ended in very public breakups — one of those caught in full by The Bachelor cameramen — Becca Kufrin is long past due to find a man who is willing to fight for her.
She was originally introduced to Bachelor Nation in Season 11 of The Bachelor, where she got engaged to Arie Luyendyk. But in the finale, it was revealed that Luyendyk had changed his mind and wanted to be with Lauren Burnham instead. Luyendyk blindsided Kufrin with an on-camera breakup weeks after filming had ended, which led to ABC giving Kufrin a second chance at love as The Bachelorette for Season 14.
At the end of her season, Becca Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. But while the season was still airing, Yrigoyen came under fire for liking offensive posts on social media. The couple fought through it for a while, but he again came under fire for controversial social media behavior in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. This ultimately led Kufrin to call it quits on her second engagement.
Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for Becca Kufrin, because if anyone deserves a McDreamy-like man who’s ready to fight for the relationship, it is her. Though Bachelor in Paradise is finished, the drama continues soon, as Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, on ABC. And be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule for all of the upcoming premieres!
