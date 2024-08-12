A Bachelor Nation Expert Created An A.I. Country Music Album About The Show, And I'm Flabbergasted By How Good It Is

Anytime a new Bachelor Nation reality dating show hits the TV schedule , there’s a certain lexicon that The Bachelor fans have come to expect. Things like "Fantasy Suites" and someone being there “ for the wrong reasons ” have come up time and again since the series premiered in 2002. Now one Bachelor expert has taken those familiar sayings and ideas and turned them into a country music album with the help of A.I., and as a longtime Bachelor fan, I am shocked at how much fun this music is.

Chad Kultgen hosts The Bachelor podcast Game of Roses with Lizzy Pace, and the duo also co-authored the book How to Win The Bachelor, so he definitely knows his stuff. Under the name Chad K, Kultgen used artificial intelligence to create an eight-song album called For The Right Reasons , and here’s why every member of Bachelor Nation needs to get on this immediately.

If You Love The Bachelor, These Songs Will Resonate With You

If you’re as big a fan of The Bachelor as I am, you can already see from the album title For The Right Reasons what kind of content you’re in for, and that title track is one of my personal favorites. However, all of the songs refer to a different familiar aspect of the show:

“First Impressions” : All about getting that first impression rose on Night 1, baby.

: All about getting that first impression rose on Night 1, baby. “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” : Spoken by every villain ever.

: Spoken by every villain ever. “Can I Steal You” : A common cocktail party question sure to get tempers flaring.

: A common cocktail party question sure to get tempers flaring. “Goodbye” : That moment when Jesse Palmer asks you to take a moment and say your goodbyes.

: That moment when Jesse Palmer asks you to take a moment and say your goodbyes. “Hometown” : Time to meet the families!

: Time to meet the families! “How Could You (Make Love To Me)[Nick’s Song]” : A hilarious reference to Nick Viall’s question to Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette Season 10 finale.

: A hilarious reference to Nick Viall’s question to Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette Season 10 finale. “Fantasy Sweet”: An obvious word play on the all-important overnight dates.

These songs scream The Bachelor, and they never fail to get me hyped for whatever Jenn Tran is going to jump out of or off of next on The Bachelorette. However, this album can — and should — absolutely be enjoyed by people outside of Bachelor Nation. Here me out:

For The Right Reasons Is Enjoyable Even If You’re Not A Bachelor Fan

I am, unfortunately, the primary reality TV fan in my household; however that has not kept my family from listening to For The Right Reasons right along with me. By using A.I. tools to make the album, Chad Kultgen was able to tap into melodies that you could easily hear on country music radio today. Some songs are more country-pop, others are folksy. “Hometown” has a very Toby Keith, Americana vibe.

As far as the lyrics go, sure, some of them are more obviously about reality TV than others (i.e., “This is all a fantasy made for TV, and even though it’s just a show, it’s real to you and me,” from “Fantasy Sweet”). However, as with most music, lyrics can be interpreted in their own way by each listener, and I’d say most of For The Right Reasons could easily be applied to everyday relationships and situations.

For The Right Reasons is actually the marriage of two areas of Chad Kultgen’s expertise. In addition to his work breaking down all things Bachelor Nation on Game of Roses, he also co-hosts the A.I.-centric podshow Dudesy with Young Sheldon actor Will Sasso . Dudesy has made headlines over the past couple of years when its A.I. comedy specials impersonating Tom Brady and George Carlin were met with backlash from the retired athlete and late comedian’s estate, respectively. I guess they thought he was here for the wrong reasons?

