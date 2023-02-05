Bachelor Nation Sends Love And Support To Sarah Herron As She Shares Heartbreaking Postpartum Journey After Losing Her Baby

There was incredibly sad news out of Bachelor Nation last week, when The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Sarah Herron announced that her baby Oliver had passed away shortly after being born at 24 weeks. As she described being “shattered beyond comprehension,” her fellow reality TV contestants were quick to send their condolences, love and support, as Herron continued to open up about her heartbreaking postpartum journey and the grief that she and her fiancé were experiencing after “coming home without Oliver.”

Sarah Herron — who appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor , as well as Seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise — was expecting her and her fiancé Dylan Brown’s first child after going through IVF treatments. Oliver Brown was born January 28 and died in his father’s arms the same day. Herron continued to speak about her experience, posting to Instagram about jumping from the second trimester to the fourth trimester, and not being prepared for this outcome. She said:

I didn’t know my milk was going to come in. Or that I would need my bathroom stocked with adult diapers, witch hazel and ice packs at 24 weeks pregnant. I haven’t unboxed my breast bump yet, or learned how to hand express my boobs with one hand. But suddenly my days that should be spent sampling belly oils and rubbing my bump are spent taking a crash course in postpartum relief through streaming tears. I don’t want relief, I want my baby.

A number of members of The Bachelor/Bachelorette family reached out via the comments section to her Instagram post to send messages of support following the tragic loss. Those responses included love from some former Bachelorettes:

Emily Maynard: Oh sweet Sarah. I’m so sorry. I truly have no words. Oliver will remain a shining light in this world for you and Dylan. I wish there was more I could do or say. I will keep you both in my prayers and pray specifically for Gods grace that surpasses all understanding. I’m so beyond sorry any my heart is absolutely broken for you. Every time I logged on to Instagram I was so exited to see an update from you. I know it’s hard to believe now, but god is going to redeem your story in such a big way. I promise. ❤️❤️❤️

Oh sweet Sarah. I’m so sorry. I truly have no words. Oliver will remain a shining light in this world for you and Dylan. I wish there was more I could do or say. I will keep you both in my prayers and pray specifically for Gods grace that surpasses all understanding. I’m so beyond sorry any my heart is absolutely broken for you. Every time I logged on to Instagram I was so exited to see an update from you. I know it’s hard to believe now, but god is going to redeem your story in such a big way. I promise. ❤️❤️❤️ Clare Crawley: Oliver you are so loved ❤️ Sarah you are the most amazing mother and your strength through everything to fight so hard for your son has been nothing less than beautiful to witness 🙏🏼

Oliver you are so loved ❤️ Sarah you are the most amazing mother and your strength through everything to fight so hard for your son has been nothing less than beautiful to witness 🙏🏼 Katie Thurston: Sending your family all the love and support. So sorry for your loss. ❤️

Sending your family all the love and support. So sorry for your loss. ❤️ Trista Sutter: Oh how my heart is breaking for you and Dylan. I know I can’t say anything to help with your grief but know I’m just a drive away if you need a hug. 💔

Comments poured in from so many others, including Lauren Lane (née Bushnell), Vanessa Grimaldi, Becca Tilley, Natasha Parker, Jared Haibon and more. Sean Lowe’s wife Catherine Giudici was among those who reached out, as the outpouring of well-wishes continued:

Catherine Giudici: Oh Sarah, I am so very sorry. I wish I could hug you right now ❤️ what a heartbreaking experience for you, precious mama. Sending you so much love and praying for you both right now ❤️❤️❤️

Oh Sarah, I am so very sorry. I wish I could hug you right now ❤️ what a heartbreaking experience for you, precious mama. Sending you so much love and praying for you both right now ❤️❤️❤️ Jade Roper: Oh, Sarah, I love you so much. I’m so sorry, my heart is broken and grieving with you. Sending my love to you and Dylan. Sweet little baby Oliver, you are so loved.

Oh, Sarah, I love you so much. I’m so sorry, my heart is broken and grieving with you. Sending my love to you and Dylan. Sweet little baby Oliver, you are so loved. Raven Gates: I’m so sorry, Sarah. Words don’t even do justice. Praying for you both for the days ahead. Oliver only knew love & he himself IS love. 💙

I’m so sorry, Sarah. Words don’t even do justice. Praying for you both for the days ahead. Oliver only knew love & he himself IS love. 💙 Courtney Robertson: My heart hurts with you. Sending you as much strength as possible. Let me know if you need anything, anything at all.

Hopefully Sarah Herron can find some comfort in all of the kind words, as she explained in her social media post the impossibly sad task of moving on without Oliver. Herron said:

The things that were ‘off limits’ during pregnancy are suddenly allowed again and it feels jarringly wrong. Even considering a turkey sandwich or a glass of wine (things I longed for during pregnancy) feels like deep abandonment of my baby. And the things I loved during pregnancy; like berries (so many berries!) feels like cheating.

Sarah Herron said that she hopes by sharing her experience with her followers that she can help others understand what women go through after such a tragic loss, including what they can do for their friends if they’re ever in a similar situation.

We at CinemaBlend are so sorry for Sarah Herron’s loss, and our thoughts go out to her and her family at this difficult time.