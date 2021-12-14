Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last
By Heidi Venable published
It's been a tough year for Bachelor Nation couples.
Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
Catherine Giudici Lowe got engaged to Sean Lowe at the end of Season 17 of The Bachelor, and the couple have now been married for seven years and have three children. So she’s very familiar about the struggles that new couples go through after leaving The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, and she told the HollywoodLife podcast that the odds are against them right from the start.
The Bachelor is nothing if not an intense social experiment. The men and women all live together and are dating the same person without the distractions of the outside world. As Catherine Giudici Lowe pointed out, when falling in love under such unconventional circumstances, the couples can’t expect to have a typical relationship experience after. These couples literally get engaged before they even exchange phone numbers!
Throw in an intensely loyal — and often judgmental — fanbase, and not being able to go public with your relationship until the finale airs, and it’s actually really easy to see how the pressure could get to the couples. So how did Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe do it? Catherine gave the credit to her husband for making her his top priority.
Hopefully the current and upcoming Bachelor contestants are paying attention! We, as fans, certainly love our drama, but we also love to see a happy ending, especially when we've gotten to watch that couple fall in love. More of that, please!
All eyes are on Michelle Young's journey now, as she approaches the end of her season of The Bachelorette. Fantasy suite dates are on the docket for the December 14 episode, ahead of the three-hour Season 18 finale, which will start at 8 p.m. ET December 21. Stay up to date on the fall finales of all your favorite shows, and then take a peek at what’s coming up the new year with our 2022 TV schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
