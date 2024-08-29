Apparently, One Young Baywatch Cast Member Used To Sneak Into The Dressing Room To Smell The Wet Suits (And Nicole Eggert Was Not Surprised)
This story is as wild as you'd think, while also being unexpectedly sweet.
The 2024 TV schedule has heated up just a little more thanks to that After Baywatch docuseries teased by Carmen Electra earlier this summer. The ABC News/Hulu original has already yielded some interesting stories about what went on behind the scenes, and one of the most unexpected is the story of how Jeremy Jackson apparently smelled the wet bathing suits of his female co-stars. This prompted fellow Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert to share her lack of surprise at this admission.
Jeremy Jackson’s ‘Dirty’ Admission From His Baywatch Past
After Baywatch’s fourth episode, “Almost Famous,” goes into some stories shared by both Jeremy Jackson and Nicole Eggert about their careers as young actors on the hit syndicated show. When it came to Mr. Jackson’s memories shared as part of this new Hulu release, one of his stories included the following details:
Now obviously, the way that Jeremy Jackson told this story does sound kinda creepy. That’s even despite the fact that, as other Baywatch stars point out in this documentary, puberty on a show like this sounds like a living hell. Both Eggert and co-star David Chokachi commented towards that unfortunate truth.
However, as the “French Kiss” singer shared further along in After Baywatch: A Moment In The Sun, his admiration for Nicole Eggert did surpass this physical attraction. Here’s how Jeremy Jackson further explained those feelings:
It’s a complicated story, to be certain, especially when After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun further delved into the very serious struggles that Jeremy Jackson had with child stardom and substance abuse. However, Eggert’s reaction is a point of lightness, as she was not only candid about not being surprised, she actually paid a sweet compliment to Jackson.
Why Nicole Eggert Was Not Surprised By Her Baywatch Co-star’s Remarks
Nicole Eggert’s candid post-Baywatch remarks are a perfect example of that “not give a fuck” attitude that Jeremy Jackson described. So when it was her turn to respond to this supposed Baywatch bombshell, she was all laughs, smiles, and sweetness when she said the following:
So as you can see, this story actually has a somewhat sweet and happy ending. There’s no ill will, and the seemingly creepy feelings have been replaced with the energy of two friends who share a laugh over an off-color story. At the same time, with Fox’s upcoming Baywatch reboot still in the works, you can be sure that producers will be making sure on-set security will be beefed up, as the modern world is vastly different from the one that made this long-running program famous.
We’ll have to wait and see what the next era brings for this soap opera of surf and sand. But if you want to catch After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, all four episodes are currently streaming through access to a Hulu subscription, with the entire classic series streaming on several other platforms like Prime Video.
