Baywatch Icon Donna D'Errico Celebrated National Underwear Day With ... You Guessed It

Early August is a time to soak in the last days of pool whether, to gather school supples if you have children of the appropriate age, and to enjoy the cacophony of crickets in the early evening. Oh yeah and to celebrate National Underwear Day. The August 5th celebration landed on a weekend this year, and of course Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico celebrated with her one fashionable post.

The actress is known for donning her iconic Baywatch bikini (and not just for throwbacks) and for clapping back at trolls who have hated on her wearing bikinis after hitting the age of 50. However, that hasn’t stopped her from wearing what she wants when she wants. So, of course on National Underwear Day, she rocked some pretty blue lingerie.

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) A photo posted by on

This time it doesn’t seem as if any trolls came out of the woodwork. In fact, the majority of the comments on the post were positive, and included a lot of compliments over her look for the holiday.

Do you EVER look bad? You are iconic.

You make every day National underwear day 😂❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Oh my goodness Donna, I think you could rock a paper bag.

So What Is National Underwear Day Anyway?

National Underwear Day isn’t just an excuse to lounge around in your skivvies. Back in 2003, the brand Freshpair wanted to focus in on body positivity – in particular related to how society perceives bare skin, particularly when it comes to women. You may be a fan of boxers, briefs, boyshirts, thongs or bikini bottoms, but no matter what your particular preference, the day is for celebrating your underwear of choice. Unless you are Jenna Bush Hagar, who opposes wearing underwear , of course.

These days, National Underwear Day has made the holiday calendar in the U.S. The goal is to rock your faves proudly. Meanwhile, Freshpair still exists as an underwear company, and often does events related to the holiday. The brand has even noted that, back in 2013, it even invited a large slew of people to rock their underwear in Times Square in order to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people in their undies.

The brand also hosts an annual sale on National Underwear Day, offering 25% off sitewide. (Somewhat fittingly, the coupon code is nud25 this year.)

It’s unclear what the brand has planned for years to come, but if it is looking for some sort of social media collaboration, it seems like the team wouldn’t have any trouble finding celebrities who might be game. For example, Rihanna rocked underwear for a recent photoshoot (though with Savage X Fenty she has more skin in the underwear game). Selena Gomez also shared a look in her undies just days after confirming to a slew of soccer players she's single.

Your move, Donna D’Errico.