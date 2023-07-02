Selena Gomez Rocked Some Lingerie In The Bedroom Days After Telling Soccer Players She's ‘Single’

We’re just over a month away from the return of Only Murders in the Building ’s third season , as of this writing, when we’ll finally learn why Selena Gomez’s character Mabel was wearing a wedding dress in some pics shared by Steve Martin. Meanwhile, after the singer/actress went viral on TikTok for yelling to soccer players that she’s single, could she be hoping some of those lucky-in-love vibes spill over into the real world? That’s the feeling we’re getting from some sultry new photos from the singer/actress, as she rocked some lingerie in new bedroom pics posted to social media.

Selena Gomez sported a red, low-cut top with spaghetti straps as she appeared to be lying down in bed in recent Instagram photos. The rest of the ensemble wasn’t shown, with the focus staying on her face, as she credited Dolce Glow for the tanned look. You can see for yourself below:

Is the actress showing that she’s ready to put herself back out there?

The most followed woman on Instagram isn’t known for endless thirst traps, so these photos stand out on her page as some of the more seductive images. It also comes after the pop star seemingly announced her single status to a field of soccer players in a viral TikTok clip, in which she hilariously warned hopeful suitors that she was “just a little high maintenance,” but would love them “soooo much.”

Earlier this year Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumors , when they were reportedly seen out at dinner, holding hands and kissing. She was also seen hanging out around New York City — where Only Murders in the Building is filmed — with the former One Directioner’s personal assistant Taryn Zimmerman.

Since the supposed couple never confirmed the status of their relationship, it’s hard to know when things soured between them or why, but now those dating rumors have turned into speculation about yet another feud for the “Lose You to Love Me” singer. After Eyebrowgate seemingly reignited her feud with Hailey Bieber , there also appeared to be some lingering tension between Selena Gomez and her organ donor Francia Raisa, when the How I Met Your Father actress dodged questions about her former BFF .

Selena Gomez apparently unfollowed a number of celebrities in recent days, including Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid — who shares a daughter with the boy-bander — and her sister Bella and others. A source claimed to People that there were “absolutely no hard feelings” with anyone Gomez cut Instagram ties with, but either way, her relationship status became loud and clear when she announced it to the soccer players.