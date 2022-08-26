Baywatch Star Says ‘Karens’ Keep Complaining About Her Bikini And Lingerie Photos, But She Won’t Stop Posting Them

Baywatch star Donna D’Errico followed in Carmen Electra’s footsteps recently when she decided to join OnlyFans, and this has led to increased attention on her other social media accounts, including Instagram. In recent months, she said people told D’Errico she looked “old” in a bikini post . Now, the 54-year-old star says “Karens” have been complaining about more recent shares. It doesn’t sound like it’s stopping her, however.

This week, the TV star threw on a signature red look throwing back to her Baywatch days, ish. This time she didn’t sport a swimsuit, instead choosing to rock out in satin lingerie. She captioned the post, “Just feeling good, feeling sexy.”

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The post comes just a few days after Donna D’Errico confirmed the social media site had removed another of her Instagram posts over complaints she has been “soliciting prostitution.’ Meanwhile, the actress has said her OnlyFans account will not feature nudity and will simply feature some fun-loving snippets from her life, including a road trip she recently took across America. While that account is totally separate and subscriber-based, she says she's even getting complaints on her Instagram account.

So IG removed my other post because too many Karens were complaining about it saying my caption was indicating that I was soliciting prostitution. Yes, that’s what the complaint was and why it got removed. I’m actually trying not to laugh right now.

For D’Errico the choice to post or not to post looks at her body is an easy one. The actress says she is comfortable with who she is and what her choices are, asking those who disagree with her choices to simply “let [her] live.” She has also noted that other social photos generate “thousands” of comments about body positivity when they may contain nudity that is barely covered up and she is simply trying to enjoy her life. From her point of view:

I love wearing sexy lingerie. I don’t have a man to wear it for though and I can’t exactly sit around my house alone randomly wearing it. So I’m having fun right now and I feel sexy as hell. Men are complimenting me and I’m eating it up. Let me live. When I’m 80 I’m going to look back and be so happy I did this while I was hot.

Donna D'Errico isn't the first celebrity to use social media to grow a brand; many celebrities do it. She's also not the first person to use Instagram to grow her OnlyFans account, as Bella Thorne and others also used lingerie content to shift subscribers elsewhere. She's not the only Baywatch star to be excited about the prospect of using a subscriber-based account either.

Carmen Electra has previously called OnlyFans a "safe place where you can be your own creator." She's also spoken about her ability to be her "own boss" and make choices for herself. In Donna D'Errico's case, whether or not what Electra has said holds true, I'm guessing she won't have to worry about any 'Karens' on the opt-in site.