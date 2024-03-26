Larsa Pippen Says She Realized Marcus Jordan Is ‘Not My Guy’, But Will They Remain Friends Following Their Breakup?

It was reported less than a week ago that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan had officially broken up after more than a year of dating. Said development came just weeks after breakup rumors swirled around Jordan and Pippen. At that time, Pippen confirmed that they were still together and, now, she’s making it clear that Jordan is “not my guy.” Some may still be wondering, though, if there’s a chance that the two might remain friends following the dissolution of their relationship. Well, the media personality shared her thoughts on that possibility as well.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Miami veteran opened up about the split from her 33-year-old former beau on the Amy & TJ podcast . While talking to hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes (whose relationship has also garnered much attention), Larsa Pippen explained just what led to the breakup. She recalled that she began to come to the realization that she wanted to move on from Michael Jordan’s son while spending time away from him. When discussing the epiphany the she had after filming the aforementioned reality TV series, she said:

I just wrapped shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like, two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone. And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy. And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.

An insider previously alleged that the reason for the “Larcus” breakup is that the RHOM alum was “spending some more time apart” from her now-ex-boyfriend. The comments she shared on the podcast seem to align with that report. Said source also mentioned that there’s a chance the two might remain friendly as time goes on. Pippen didn’t suggest that she and her former man are going to be hanging out in the immediate future. However, she doesn’t seem to be opposed to maintaining some sort of relationship with him:

I feel like… We were friends for three years before we started dating, and I feel like we’re gonna be friends eventually. But, right now, I just feel like it’s, you know, we’re cool.

Dating rumors began swirling around Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen after they were spotted on a “double date” in Florida in late 2022. Pippen initially denied that there was anything going on between the two of them. By early 2023, though, she began to change her tune and share details about their coupling. That included the moment she realized her feelings for Jordan , who she says was chatting up another woman at the time. Larsa, who shares four children with Scottie Pippen (Michael’s ex-teammate), and Marcus seemed to be heading towards wedding bells by the end of ‘23.

The initial breakup rumors that ran around earlier this year suggested that Larcus had split over a comment made by Michael Jordan last summer. At the time, MJ seemingly expressed disapproval of the romance. Marcus later set the record straight , explaining that his dad was joking, yet insiders declared that his girlfriend was still “mortified” by what was said.

None of that speculation seems to really matter at this point, though, considering what Larsa Pippen revealed to T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. All in all, she seems to be at peace with how everything has played out and, hopefully, both she and her ex can move forward as they’d like.