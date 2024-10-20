Months After Larsa Pippen Broke Up With Marcus Jordan, She Revealed One Change She’s Making To Her Love Life

Larsa Pippen has long had reality TV notoriety but, in the past few years, she’s arguably received greater recognition due to her love life. Following a slew of rumors, she and Marcus Jordan – the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan – went public with their relationship in 2023. Pippen – who was married to Michael’s former teammate, Scottie – and Marcus seemed to be serious. Yet the two ultimately called it quits earlier this year. Now, while promoting her 2024 TV schedule entry, Pippen revealed the one change she’s making to her love life.

Right now, the 50-year-old mother of four has been promoting her role on the second season of House of Villains. Although aspects of the media personality’s life have been showcased on the Real Housewives of Miami and other programs, it seems she’s not so keen on her love life being a point of focus moving forward. She explained to Page Six , as part of its “Virtual Reali-Tea,” just how her relationship with Marcus Jordan plays into her new mindset:

I’ve been trying to lay low. I think from my last relationship, it was so public that I think in this chapter of my life, I want to keep certain things to myself, and not be so overly open because it just didn’t work out well for me, my last situation.

The romance between Larsa Pippen and her latest beau was indeed high profile and drew a considerable amount of attention. Of course, the two did also open up about their relationship in different ways. Not only was it featured on RHOM, but the couple also co-hosted their own podcast in 2023 called Separation Anxiety. Based on the additional thoughts Pippen shared, she won’t be making such decisions when it comes to her future romances:

I think I want to get to know people, go on dates, and then once I figure it out, you know, the vibe with the person, then maybe [I’ll] be open to sharing.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were first romantically linked in late 2022, at which point they were spotted on a double date in Florida. Although Pippen initially denied the chatter, she confirmed the romance months later. In early 2023, she even recalled the moment she realized her feelings for Jordan , who had been a friend of hers. Pippens said it happened when she became jealous over Jordan talking to a girl during a night out.

At one point, it seemed like wedding bells were in the cards for “Larcus” but, by February 2024, they were at the center of breakup rumors . Shortly after the brouhaha, Larsa Pippen confirmed they were still together. Reports of a split resurfaced just a few weeks later, though, at which point it was confirmed that the two had finally gone their separate ways. With that, Pippen spoke out about her realization that Marcus Jordan was the man for her. Jordan seemingly called out his ex later, though, suggesting that she was “rewriting history for clout.”

Considering how the “Larcus” romance played out, it’s understandable as to why the Real Housewives alum isn’t eager to share details of her relationships down the line. Whether that actually proves to be the case remains to be seen.