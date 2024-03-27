‘Rewriting History For Clout Is Not Cute’: Marcus Jordan Seemingly Calls Out Larsa Pippen In The Aftermath Of Their Breakup

Following Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s breakup, some likely began trying to piece together what went down between the two. Sources dropped claims in the immediate aftermath, before Pippen herself provided details on the matter. She explained that after some time away from her former beau, she realized he was “not [her] guy.” Now, it would seem that Jordan himself is speaking out in the aftermath of the split. He shared a message, in which he shared a pointed thought on people who shift their focus towards “rewriting history.”

The 33-year-old former college basketball player took to his Instagram story to share the message in question. It should be noted that he didn’t explicitly name his 49-year-old ex-girlfriend (who was married to and shares four kids with Scottie Pippen) when dropping his thoughts. However, his mention of giving a “heart” to someone seems to be in reference to his recent relationship. The statement in the since-deleted post, which was captured by ET , reads as follows:

Rewriting history for clout is not cute. Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart when she rather have press. Ooooohhh, that's the nerve lol.

It’s honestly hard to deny that on the surface, he seems to be calling out Larsa Pippen’s recent interview with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on their Amy & T.J. podcast. During the discussion, Pippen revealed to the hosts that she realized she wanted to part ways with her former partner after receiving inner “clarity” while spending time alone. Despite that, she also stated that in time, she and her ex – who were friends before they started dating – could work their way to a friendship down the road. However, these latest comments from the son of Michael Jordan may throw a wrench in that notion.

Romance rumors first began swirling around the pair in late 2022, at which point they were spotted on a “double date” in Florida. They two eventually went public with their romance by early 2023 and, in time, the Traitors alums faced critiques due to being together. For instance, Marcus Jordan took issue with the hosts of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast due a joint interview he and his former lady did. As Jordan put it, “they talked a lot of shit” about them while they were in the studio. On a separate occasion, a fan also screamed at “Larcus” while they attended a football game.

Before their official split, rumors of a breakup between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dropped in February. An insider alleged at the time that it was partially influenced by Jordan’s father, Michael, jokingly voicing disapproval of their relationship last summer. The source said that despite Marcus setting the record straight on his pop’s sentiment, Pippen was still “mortified” by that. However, at that time, she eventually confirmed that she and Jordan were still together .

Larsa Pippen’s own comments and even rumors shared by insiders pointed to the possibility that her and Marcus Jordan’s relationship ended amicably. Now, following Marcus Jordan’s message about rewriting history, we’re left to question whether there’s truly a scenario in which he and Pippen remain cordial.