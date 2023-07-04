Bella Thorne Takes A Page Out Of Kim Kardashian's Book By Rocking An Itty-Bitty Bikini, And She's Summer Goals

While it's felt like this year has been the year of the black bikini , another type of suit making waves has been the itty-bitty bikini. Popularized in part by Kim Kardashian and her shapewear brand SKIMS, this type of swimsuit has been having a moment this summer, and now Bella Thorne has rocked it. Honestly, it’s summer goals.

Based on her Instagram stories, Thorne was on vacation with her sister Dani Thorne and fiancé Mark Emms as well as her friends Cali Albanese and Victoria Jauregui. While I’m not sure where they were, it looks beachy and perfect for the Fourth of July. On top of that, the actress was rocking an itty-bitty blue bikini, which was honestly summer goals.

(Image credit: Bella Thorne's Instagram)

Thorne is wearing a blue mico-bikini, perfect for the fourth if you ask me. Along with that, she rocked a pair of light green pinstripe flowy pants. Accessorizing the look, she went for a woven beach bag and sun hat, topping off the look with some chunky gold jewelry and a fun pair of ‘70s-inspired sunglasses. Honestly, the entire look is a total mood, and it’s really making me want to go to the beach.

While Kim K.’s micro-bikinis from SKIMS went viral on TikTok earlier this year as someone used chips to demonstrate just how itty-bitty they are, over the last six months, she’s been seen in them over and over again looking fabulous. The Kardashians star also rocked this type of swimsuit this spring while on vacation with her sister Khloé Kardashian , and they both looked stunning.

Along with the reality star and Bella Thorne, lots of other celebs have hopped on the itsy bitsy, teenie weenie bikini trend, including Carmen Electra . Jessica Simpson also rocked a neon SKIMS bikini , showing her support for Kardashian and the summer trend. Overall, this mico look seems to be turning into a mega trend, with Midnight Sun star being the latest to hop on it.

The former Disney Channel star is known for pushing the envelope fashion-wise, and her vacation post is another example of how Bella Thorne can take a trend and make it her own.

Along with going on this beachy vacation, the actress has also been promoting her new short Paint Her Red, and she hosts a podcast with her sister called Twisted Sisters. So, once she gets back from her little getaway, it seems like some exciting projects are coming from her soon.

As for Kim Kardashian, the latest season of The Kardashians is airing on the 2023 TV schedule , and the episodes are available with a Hulu subscription .

While Bella Thorne and Kim Kardashian aren’t linked in real life, they both have such a fun sense of fashion. Seeing them rock this itty-bitty bikini trend has just cemented it as a major moment of the summer.