Jessica Simpson Channels Kim Kardashian In Neon Green SKIMS Bikini (And Paired It With Her Own Shoes)

Both Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian know how to rock a bikini and love the swimsuits from SKIMS. Now, right after The Kardashians star announced her new SKIMS models , Jessica Simpson took to Instagram in a neon green swimsuit from her friend's brand, and paired it with a neon pink pair of heels from her own shoe line, and she looked stunning.

Simpson took to IG to do some dual promotion for her collection and her pal’s shapewear and clothing brand. The former pop star can be seen rocking the Basima Platforms in pink (opens in new tab) from her self-titled brand and the neon green triangle bikini top and bottom (opens in new tab) from SKIMS. This is not the first time Jessica Simpson has shown her love for the Kardashian’s clothing line, however, it was the perfect Instagram post to not only advertise the two brands, but also welcome summer, check it out:

She really is giving “Neon Energy,” as she wrote in her caption. While 2023 is seemingly shaping up to be the year of the black bikini according to Halle Berry and Sydney Sweeney , Simpson seems to think this year is all about neon and bold colors, and I’m here for it.

Along with Jessica Simpson, Kim K. herself has also been posting photos in various bikinis this spring, as if she’s manifesting summer. While on vacation with Khloé Kardashian, Kim wore an itty bitty, teeny-weeny two-piece swimsuit . However, she's also been rocking bikinis year-round, as she closed out 2022 with a cheeky bikini post .

Considering Simpson and Kim Kardashian are good friends, and have been for a while, it makes sense that the singer/actress would rock SKIMS on social media. In the past, she’s been seen out and about in SKIMS maxi dresses and catsuits, per Daily Mail , and now she’s wearing a little more color as she prepares for summer in this neon green bikini and bright pink heels.

This post comes almost exactly a year after Jessica Simpson posted a bikini progress pick after losing 100 lbs . She has been very open about her weight loss journey, and the post from a year ago noted that she had gained and lost that weight three times in her life. She thanked “hard work,” “determination,” and “self love” as she posed in a pink and orange bikini, and she truly looks like she's thriving, both then and now. Even back then she was serving major “Neon Energy,” as she celebrated her journey.

