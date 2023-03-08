Tom Sandoval Finally Apologizes To Ariana Madix, But Now There’s More Proof He Was Cheating With Vanderpump Rules Co-Star For Months

This past week has been an incredibly eventful one for the Vanderpump Rules fanbase, due to the unexpected breakup between the longtime cast members Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. The two split after nine years after dating due to a reported cheating scandal involving Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, another VR cast member. Days after the news dropped, Sandoval broke his silence, issuing an apology to the fans and his family and business partners in the process, though he didn’t mention Madix. That’s changed now, though, as the media personality returned to social media to formally reach out to Madix. And at the same time, there’s now more proof of his side relationship with Leviss.

How Did Tom Sandoval Apologize To Ariana Madix For Cheating?

As was the case with his initial response to the cheating news, Tom Sandoval used Instagram to issue his message. The 39-year-old restaurant owner began his statement by apologizing to all who’d been affected by the situation before quickly turning his attention to Ariana Madix. Sandoval proceeded to talk about how he could’ve been better during their relationship and later revealed his “biggest regret” amid this entire ordeal:

I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never mean to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.

From there, he went on to describe the affection he had for his former girlfriend during their relationship, acknowledging both the good times and the bad. He also shared further regrets over how things panned out between them:

My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better.

He closed out the message that he’s “beyond sad that it ended the way it did” and that he's now aiming to "reflect and work on myself." He also noted that the “choices I made hurt so many people” and, now, the public apparently has additional details on some of those “choices.”

Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Apparently Hung Out For Months Before The Cheating Scandal Came To Light

This past weekend, sources alleged that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were “communicating appropriately” for months but, per a new report, there was more to it than that. TMZ got its hands on footage recorded months ago that shows both Vanderpump Rules alums out and in the same vicinity on two separate occasions – and without their co-stars present both times. The first video shows Leviss attending a show that Sandoval and his band had in Sacramento back in November. The other clip is from February and, in it, one can see Leviss paying a visit to her reported new beau’s restaurant.

A number of details have come to light in the aftermath of the breakup news. In addition to the footage from these past outings, there’s also been renewed interest in the jewelry the two lovers have worn in recent months. They apparently both own necklaces that have similar lightning-shaped pendants. It’s a small detail that could mean nothing but is still worth mentioning, given everything else the public has learned about.

Though Ariana Madix has yet to publicly respond to this latest apology, insiders indicate that the cheating took her by surprise. It’s said that she was also hurt that Raquel Leviss was involved, as Madix had previously helped her through her breakup with James Kennedy. Sources also claim that Madix and Tom Sandoval had a heated discussion about the situation and that it was filmed for Vanderpump Rules’ current season. As more details come to light, it remains unclear whether Madix will speak out herself. Though if the rumors are true, viewers may eventually see her share thoughts during an episode of the show.