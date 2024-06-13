After Major Hints, Ben Warren Is Returning To Grey's Anatomy. They Should Never Have Pulled Him In The First Place

There are long-running TV dramas, and then there's Grey's Anatomy. The medical drama has been airing on ABC for decades (and streaming with a Hulu subscription), and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Grey's Season 20 finale aired last week, as did the series finale for Station 19. After major hints, Jason George's Ben Warren is returning to Grey's Anatomy. But they should never have pulled him in the first place.

During Station 19's run on the air, there were plenty of crossover moments that encourage Grey's fans to watch the spinoff. Personally I never took the bait, and was instead content with not understanding all the stories happening during these events. Chief among them was both Carina and Warren pivoting to the spinoff. Deadline revealed that the latter character will once again return to Grey's as a series regular for Season 21. But to be honest, I'm kinda sick of this.

Ben Warren debuted on Grey's Anatomy back in Season 6. He was originally an attending anesthesiologist, before changing careers (the first time) to become a surgeon. This was a huge deal, and put a strain on his relationship with Bailey. Which is why it was so maddening when he suddenly became interested in being a firefighter, leaving his medical career behind. It didn't make a ton of sense narratively, and now his return to Grey Sloan Memorial is all the more frustrating.

And after all of this years as a first responder, now Warren is going to do an about face and return to surgery. Grey's and Station 19 have been teasing his possible return for a while now, but I still find it frustrating. Because now Jason George's character will presumably return to being a surgical resident, as he hadn't finished his education prior to changing careers.

So despite Warren being on Grey's Anatomy for a decade and a half, he still not a surgical attending. Instead, he'll presumably to the teaching program of Grey Sloan Memorial as a resident. At the best case scenario maybe he'll be Chief Resident, but that's not guaranteed.

Jason George's return to Grey's comes as a few series regulars are preparing to leave next year. Jake Borelli is departing as Schmidt after years on the series, while Midori Francis who plays intern Mika Yasuda is leaving after just two seasons. This shakeup presumably opened the door for George to return to the medical drama as a series regular. After all, Grey's Anatomy is facing budget cuts that are presumably the reason why so many casting shakeups are happening.

All will be revealed when Grey's returns for Season 21 sometime in the fall. In the meantime, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.