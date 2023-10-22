The Best Family-Friendly Witchy Shows To Watch Around Halloween

Are you looking for something witchy for this Halloween season with the whole family? Because I am – and lucky for us, there truly are some fantastic witchy shows out there for folks of all ages.

I love Halloween. The best horror movies and TV shows are some of my favorites, and now I have an excuse to watch them all month. I love anything that resembles any spookiness, from monsters to vampires, but something I've always loved the most was witches. I sort of blame that entirely on my tendency to rewatch the Harry Potter franchise , but either way, witches have always been my go-to favorite spooky character.

And there are plenty of great witch shows out there. There are also some great not-to-scary witch movies to watch too. But what if you're on the market for an excellent witch TV show that you and your kid or teenager could watch without the risk of possibly traumatizing them for life? Well, hold onto your witch hats, because I have eight great shows you should watch to celebrate Halloween.

Charmed (1998 - 2006)

When anyone thinks of a family-friendly witch show, Charmed is likely at the top of their list. This series, which aired for eight years, follows the story of three sisters who discover they have powers and unite to fight against evil forces that threaten humanity.

As someone who grew up with a mother who was really into horror movies and witch shows like this, trust me when I say that it is a family-friendly show. I'll admit that it has darker moments, as most witch shows do, but truthfully, I don't remember them as much as an adult. I think it's because I'm so focused on the magic happening that it doesn't faze me – it melds well with the story.

The Charmed cast is talented, and the magic is fun to watch. It's a long series to check out, and totally worth the hype.

WandaVision (2021)

Yes, I had to put this on here, and I have no regrets. WandaVision is one of the many Disney+ Marvel shows (which we've ranked), and it follows Wanda Maximoff as she lives in a strange neighborhood with Vision that can only be described as sitcoms from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and beyond, as strange happenings begin to occur.

I will fully say that you probably need to be at least a little familiar with the MCU before watching this because you need to know Wanda and Vision's story from both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. But honestly, you don't need to have seen all the Marvel movies in order to appreciate all the fun witchcraft that's featured in it.

It's an MCU show, so it never gets too dark, and there are plenty of fun and intense moments with exciting visuals that anyone would enjoy. Plus, watching Scarlet Witch is always fun – and let's be honest, this is a show to watch if you love Elizabeth Olsen.

The Owl House (2020 - 2023)

The Owl House is a fantastic animated series that follows the teenage Luz, who stumbles upon a magical portal that brings her into a world filled with sorcery. Despite not having any magical powers, she trains to be a witch by becoming an apprentice.

This is one of the most family-friendly picks on this list. Not only is it a Disney cartoon with some great animation, but it's also made for tweens and children. However, there is so much to love about The Owl House besides the magic, from the lessons it teaches to the characters that we begin to love as time goes on, and to top it off Luz has a great story behind her.

Bewitched (1964 - 1972)

We have to put Bewitched on here. Released during the 1960s, Bewitched starred Elizabeth Montgomery, and it told the story of a witch who winds up marrying a mortal man and tries to leave her magical life behind to live an everyday life, but of course, she runs into hijinks.

The first few episodes of WandaVision seem inspired by this sitcom, and it's hilarious. I've only seen the first few seasons, but I understand why this show was such a big hit. The jokes are still funny to this day, and the effects – while dated now – are fun. It's such a sweet series – and one anyone can watch.

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch (1996 - 2003)

This sitcom from the late 1990s that lasted into the early 2000s is based on the Archie Comics series of the same name. Sabrina: The Teenage Witch, starring Melissa Joan Hart, tells the story of young Sabrina Spellman, who finds out she has powers on her 16th birthday, and she must learn to use them now while also living an everyday life.

Running for seven seasons, this show was a significant hit. While my darker self likes the Netflix adaptation and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast a little more, there is just something about this series that is so sweet. From the spells to Hart's performance to even Salem, the talking cat, I can understand why this was such a big hit. I probably would have loved this – had I been alive at the time to watch it.

Wednesday (2022 - Present)

Wednesday is one of the biggest shows on Netflix. The series is a spinoff of The Addams Family, focusing on Wednesday Addams when she attends a new school called Nevermore. While there, she runs into trouble almost immediately after she walks through the gates and starts investigating a possible plot against her father from years ago.

While I know Wednesday isn't entirely witchy, plenty of aspects are magical, from the monsters to the school to even the shapeshifters we get to meet. And truthfully, this show is a great family-friendly series to watch. I viewed it with my entire family, and I even know others who have children, barely seven years old, who love this series. It's great for everyone – and now, we need to wait for Wednesday Season 2 .

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007 - 2012)

I had to put this here, because this is honestly one of my favorite witch shows ever out there, and we have to talk about it!

Wizards of Waverly Place is a Disney Channel show that follows a group of siblings who live in New York City and have magical powers. Throughout the series, they must learn how to use them to the best of their ability to compete to find out who gets to keep them down the line.

This show was my childhood for so many reasons. First, you should watch it if you love Selena Gomez because she stars in it, but this show is also so funny for no reason. I rewatched it, and I still found it just as amusing as an adult, if not more so, because I understand more of the jokes. The magic adds to the fun – and yes, I am still waiting on a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion .

Once Upon A Time (2011 - 2018)

Last but not least, we have Once Upon a Time. This show mainly follows the character Emma Swan and her son, Henry, who discover that the townspeople of their new home are fantasy characters. Their world is then split up into two different ones – the real world and the fantasy world.

This show doesn't have as much of a "witchy" vibe as some others, it brims with fantasy and there are lots of characters with magical powers, offering plenty of fantastical moments to captivate kids and adults. Furthermore, this show brings famous fairy tales to life, making it worth checking out if you have kids who adore Disney characters.

There are so many great family-friendly witchy shows out there, but these are just some of my picks. And who knows – you might find a show you will love forever. Now, if you don't mind me, it's time to keep waiting for any updates on the next season of Wednesday.