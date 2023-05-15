Between Blocking Views With Her Hat And Now Admitting She Couldn’t Find Her Seat, Katy Perry Loves Being A Meme-Able Mess At The Coronation

The coronation of King Charles turned out to be as big an event as expected, it would seem. Weeks ago, there was plenty of buzz regarding a number of elements, ranging from the intricacies of British protocol and the quick departure of Prince Harry . Katy Perry was also one of the noted stars who performed at the royal celebration, yet it wasn’t her concert that made her go viral. The songstress got embroiled in some hat-blocking shade that greatly amused social media users. Photos also seemed to indicate that she couldn’t find her seat during the ceremony. Perry has now confirmed that was the case and, between those two situations, it’s evident that she just enjoys being a meme-able mess.

Plenty of stars have served as meme fodder at one point or another, but it’s rare that one has two instances in such close proximity to each other. The footage of Katy Perry apparently trying to find her seat took the Internet by storm, to say the least. While a number of people enjoyed the unaltered footage, a few got creative by putting their own spins on the awkward moment. You can see what one cheeky Twitter user shared down below:

Katy Perry searching for her seat at the coronation of King Charles III is the highlight of the whole day #katyperry #kingcharles #kingcharlesiii #thecoronation pic.twitter.com/5jyqkbrFlqMay 7, 2023 See more

Though a sizable number of people seemed to take pleasure in this situation, many also seemed to be genuinely curious about whether the singer really didn’t know where to sit. After all, some footage can be taken out of context in certain situations. However, it was during an interview with ET that the Billboard Music Award winner confirmed that she was indeed unsure of where she was supposed to be and directly addressed fans when discussing the matter:

Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern. I found my seat.

It’s a good thing that she eventually found her seat, yet that may not have been as beneficial for anyone who ended up sitting behind her. A few users expressed sympathy for those who ended up having to look at the back of her massive hat amid the festivities. The “Roar” singer herself was unsurprisingly more than aware of the playful shade being thrown at her and her headwear. She even shared one playful video to her Instagram:

During her recent interview with ET, she went on to address the various memes that have resulted from her appearance at the coronation. And the self-deprecating entertainer’s sentiments suggest that she can totally roll with the punches as they come:

You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it. When you look one way for fifteen seconds it's just all of a sudden the internet takes over.

Orlando Bloom Gets Real About 'Challenging' Relationship With Katy Perry

It’s like they say, if you can’t laugh at yourself, then who can you laugh at? I personally appreciate stars who can poke fun at themselves, and Katy Perry has definitely proven to be one of them. For instance, she previously joked about her ugly-crying face , which served as a bit of a bonding element between her and Kim Kardashian. (Also, this Perry situation is a lot more positive than the one that saw her go viral for allegedly shaming an American Idol contestant .)

The coronation probably won’t mark the last time Katy Perry ends up making waves online in such a way, and it seems like she’s prepared if (or when) that happens. Speaking for myself, I’m more than ready for the funny and messy memes that may pour in after the fact.