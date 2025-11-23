I'm Here For Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon And The Gilded Age Cast Rocking Edgy Suits That Are The Exact Opposite Of Gilded Age Fashion

The women of The Gilded Age are always well-dressed, both on screen and off. However, as I’m sure you can imagine, their fabulous looks in the HBO show and their personal styles don’t exactly match. That was brilliantly proven recently, too, as Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and their costars all wore edgy suits to an event a few months after their show ended on the 2025 TV schedule that couldn’t be less Gilded Age-coded.

If you were to go watch an episode of The Gilded Age , you can expect drama and power struggles that take place in opulent homes between people who wear incredible clothes. For the women specifically, their characters are always wearing the most stunning and extravagant gowns.

However, here in the modern day, the cast still looks luxurious, just in a trendier way. Take a look:

A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon) A photo posted by on

The cast reunited to honor their HBO show at an FYC event in New York City. As you can see in the image above, both Cynthia Nixon, who plays Ada Forte, and Carrie Coon, who portrays Bertha Russell, are wearing blazers without a shirt underneath. They’re also both wearing pumps, with Coon’s being bright pink, and they are each rocking a pixie cut.

Christine Baranski, AKA Agnes van Rhijn, and Taissa Farmiga, who plays Bertha’s daughter Gladys, both opted for more traditional suits.

Meanwhile, Louisa Jacobson, who plays Marian Brook, opted for leather trousers, a long blazer, black boots and an off-white t-shirt. It was very punk rock of her, and it paired so well with her short hair. I imagine that if Agnes, Marian’s aunt, saw this outfit, she’d have the same kind of fit she had when Marian announced that she got a job. And I mean that as a compliment.

None of these looks would fit in The Gilded Age, and I’m obsessed with the fact that they are the antithesis of what the women of the show wear. Don’t get me wrong, I love the gilded gowns, the bright colors, the big hats and the detailed hairdos. I also love that corsets are having a moment in the modern day. However, I’m so here for these actresses’ personal styles too, and the way they juxtapose each other is honestly brilliant.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

All of the beloved HBO shows are on HBO Max. This includes Game of Thrones, The Leftovers and The Gilded Age. You can also stream tons of other shows and movies on the service too. Plans start at $10.99 per month.

Overall, this moment with the cast is just getting me excited about what’s to come. I binge-watched the first three seasons with my HBO Max subscription this year, and now I cannot wait for The Gilded Age Season 4 . Society is changing, power is moving around, and we were left on some major cliffhangers that need to be addressed.

I also need to see the looks these women rock on their next outings as the characters of New York’s high society. However, for now, I’m thrilled that they all got together and rocked these edgy suits that scream anything but The Gilded Age.