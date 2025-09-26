Big Boys Is One Of The Best LGBTQ+ Shows I've Seen In Years, So Why Aren't More People Talking About It?

Over the past few years, there's been a ton of discussion about the power of LGBTQ+ representation in the media. Seeing one's self on screen is an affirming experience, especially for queer folks. That's why I'm surprised that not enough people are talking about the British coming of age dramedy Big Boys, which is streaming with a Hulu subscription. Seriously, this show is pretty incredible.

While some folks are figuring out how to watch Big Boys Season 3, I'm still reeling from its emotional finale. While technically not a Hulu original show, it's one of my favorite titles on the streamer. And I need more people to watch and talk about this beautiful piece of semi-fictionalized art. Let's break it all down.

Big Boys Is Equal Parts Hilarious And Touching

Big Boys is focused on a group of university students, a number of whom are queer. The show largely follows Dylan Llewellyn's Jack, who is struggling to come out of the closet at school and begin dating/sex. He happens to be paired with straight roommate Danny (Jon Pointing), and the two form an unlikely but extremely moving friendship.

The show is narrated by creator/writer Jack Rooke, with the show based off of his real-life experience coming out and making friends at university. Particularly, the narration is directed toward Danny, whose fate we don't find out until the series finale.

Technically, Big Boys is a great TV sitcom, and there are a ton of laughs throughout its three seasons. We watch as Jack struggles to try and lose his virginity, with all sorts of foibles occurring before that finally happens. Another constant source of comedy is through his cousin, Shannon (Harriet Webb), who is a scene stealer full of memorable one-liners. Despite the constant jokes, though, each of the main cast also gets to have dramatic moments that tug at one's heartstrings. The show tackles subjects like grief, mental health issues, and caretaking throughout its run.

Big Boys shows the power of a chosen family, which ends up being Jack's group of friends at school. This is relatable for many queer people out there, as so many of us don't have support at home and/or feel the need for community. Although it's not just the LGBTQ+ characters that benefit from this; Danny is able to be honest about his mental health struggles with the group, and get proper support in the process. What's more, Jack's family supports the motley crew of college friends and brings them into the family in the show.

As a TV addict who has lots of queer friends, I'm not sure how Big Boys managed to escape my attention until all three seasons were out and streaming. I'm glad I pressed play on a whim, and want to make sure as many people enjoy this short but delightful series as possible.

Big Boys is streaming in its entirety on Hulu, with the third and final season arriving back in February as part of the 2025 TV schedule. I can only imagine how affirming the watch might be for young queer people out there.