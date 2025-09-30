Will And Grace Creator Reacts To Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern Getting Canceled After One Season

The 2025 TV schedule has been filled with old and new favorites, including freshman comedy Mid-Century Modern. Streaming with a Hulu subscription, the Golden Girls-esque series premiered in March and stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham as three gay best friends living together. Despite sparking so much queer joy, Hulu canceled the series after only one season. Now one of the creators, who is also behind Will & Grace, is speaking out.

It was announced on Monday that Mid-Century Modern is officially done, six months after it premiered on Hulu. While it has an 88% approval rating and 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, that didn’t seem to matter, nor did having Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan helming the comedy. Mutchnick took to Instagram to confirm with a short but sweet message that the “special show” is done.

Mutchnick was right in that these 10 episodes were definitely not enough, and even with star power on the cast and two notable creators, it just wasn’t enough. Whether or not the Hulu original TV show will be shopped around elsewhere remains to be seen, but it doesn’t sound like it. The reason for the cancellation is unknown, as the show received mostly positive reviews and much praise, but there are a lot of shows getting canceled after one season, no matter if it’s well-liked or not.

It is surprising that Mid-Century Modern didn’t get picked up for another season because Will & Grace is one of the best sitcoms of all time. With the two being created by the same people and Mid-Century even giving off a bit of W&G vibes, it seemed to be a recipe for success. Some shows aren’t meant to be, apparently, regardless of how special they are.

Meanwhile, Mid-Century Modern is the latest series canceled in 2025. It joins fellow Hulu shows The Handmaid’s Tale, Solar Opposites, and How to Die Alone, which are either ending this year or have been directly canceled. As for canceled shows this year, the list also includes Doctor Odyssey, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Bel-Air, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Bookie, The Cleaning Lady, and Cruel Intentions, among many others.

Canceled shows are never fun, especially when they had so much potential. As a fan of Mid-Century Modern, I am definitely heartbroken over it and wish that it was coming back. At the very least, this likely won’t be the last show from Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, so hopefully, fans will be able to look forward to much more from them in the future. As long as it sticks around. For now, viewers can always look back at Mid-Century’s 10 episodes on Hulu and see why those 10 weren’t enough.