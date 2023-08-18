Big Brother 25's Reilly Smedley On Whether She'll Continue To Watch The Season After Eviction, And 'Running Away' With Matt Klotz

Attempts were made to prevent Reilly Smedley from being evicted in Week 2, but Big Brother Season 25 continued the recent trend in evicting the first Head of Household before the jury house. Now that her time is done, viewers might be curious to know what she'll be up to as the game continues for the others. Will she watch the season when she gets home and keep up with live feeds? And what's going on with her and Matt Klotz?

CinemaBlend participated in a roundtable Q&A with Reilly Smedley and learned those answers during our time with her. Here's what we heard from the second evicted Houseguest and what she'll be doing in her time now that her time on Big Brother is over.

Will Reilly Watch Season 25 At Home?

The casting process for Big Brother is long, and the sequester period makes it even longer. Suffice it to say it can be painful for a Houseguest to go through all of that to appear in the game, only to be sent home before the jury phase ever began. Brandon "Frenchie" French told CinemaBlend during Season 23 he couldn't watch the remainder of his season despite being a super fan, but each Houseguest is different.

I had a chance to ask Reilly whether or not she'll be tuning in and received a pretty definitive answer. Eviction or not, she wants to keep tabs on what's happening with the game, especially with her former alliance members:

Oh, I am 100% going to be watching. I am rooting for my people in there. I love this game and I'm so happy to have been a part of if. So, I will definitely be watching.

In terms of "her people," one could assume Reilly is referring to Houseguests like Matt Klotz, Jared Fields, Jag Bains, and Blue Kim. Though she's no longer eligible for the $750,000, it doesn't seem like that's hurt her motivation to tune in to the show and check out what's happening in the Big Brother house.

Does Reilly Have Postseason Plans To Meet Up With Matt Klotz?

Big Brother Season 25 hasn't had any major showmances emerge yet, though there was a "flirtmance" building in the final days ahead of Reilly's eviction. Matt and Reilly were close to each other from the start, but just before she left, those watching the live feeds saw Matt confess he had a slight crush on her.

Of course, there wasn't any real time for a showmance to play out at that point, and to be frank, they'd only known each other for two weeks. With that said, we had to know if Reilly had any plans with Matt to meet up after the game and possibly explore the mutual attraction between them any further. Readers should note before reading that Reilly was in seclusion for weeks ahead of the game's start and, at the time of the interview, was unaware of current events unfolding. :

Matt is wonderful [laughs]. I adore him. I cannot wait to see him when we get out of here. As far as plans for the future, there are none in place. We did joke about going to Hawaii and running away and surfing for the rest of our lives [laughs]. So, we'll see. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, but I absolutely love Matt.

I love the idea of Reilly and Matt taking a vacation after the game, especially after all the stress they've collectively endured in the first two weeks of Big Brother. As for whether or not they'll become anything more than good friends once this all concludes, that's a bridge to cross down the line.

Matt is likely focused on revenge against Hisam Goueli for evicting his friend. CinemaBlend has been watching Big Brother online and knows the latest Head of Household results and the odds of Matt watching Hisam leave. Those curious can peek at who won and how they may soon be considered the strongest player in the game.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET.