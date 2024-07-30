Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted Week 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Tuesday, July 30th. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

Maybe it's because Week 1 felt like an eternity during Angela Murray's Head of Household reign, but Week 2, which featured Chelsie Baham's win, has flown by. We're already headed into the final days leading up to eviction and, after watching the live feeds, I think I have a solid read on who will be sent home this week. But, first, for those only watching the episodes, there's an update. Kenney Kelley won the Week 2 veto and removed himself from the block. Tucker Laruriers volunteered to go up so Chelsie wouldn't have to fret about who to make upset, so it's him, Lisa Weintraub and Angela Murry headed into eviction. With that out of the way, let's talk scenarios for the A.I. Arena, and who may be evicted depending on what goes down.

If Tucker Wins In The A.I. Arena, Angela Likely Gets Evicted

Angela was already on thin ice when there was chaos following the Week 1 veto, but the whole fight with Quinn Martin sent it over the top. We still don't know 100% what happened beyond Quinn believing that Angela suggested all the Black Houseguests were secretly aligned with no evidence to support it. I'm assuming we'll hear more about that in the upcoming episodes, but no one really wants anything to deal with her at this point.

Even though Lisa won the Week 1 veto, it seems the house is largely fine with leaving her in the game if it means Angela leaves. It really says a lot that a plenty of contestants are willing to vote out an ostracized player with no hope of winning. So Angela must've really rubbed people the wrong way with her latest comments.

Tucker Could Be A Surprise Eviction If Angela Wins In The A.I. Arena

While it seems like Angela's departure is a done deal, never underestimate the possibility of plans changing unexpectedly. Angela already shocked the house once with one win, I think it's very possible she pulls out an additional one and survives another week in the game. This would leave Tucker up against Lisa and, as Matt Hardeman pondered when he spoke to CinemaBlend, who has the better chance of winning?

Eventually, people will remember that they're playing a game and that as much as they like Tucker, he's also competing to win the prize money. He has some allies in the game, sure, but is any alliance so strong in Big Brother at this point they can't afford to lose a very likable guy if it means allowing Lisa, who has zero allies, to float into next week and be nominated again?

The same argument could be made if Lisa wins, and it's Tucker against Angela. However, I think the fact that Angela's willingness to sink everyone's game outweighs the advantage of keeping her in the house. Plus, Houseguests are ready for a mental break, and there's just no having it with her constant scheming. So, unless Angela wins the A.I. Arena, I think she's the most likely Houseguest to leave this week.

I'm undefeated in predictions so far with evictions, but we'll have to watch Big Brother on CBS on Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule to see if I can keep my streak alive. I'm hoping Tucker didn't make a huge mistake, but he wouldn't be the first Houseguest to accidentally set up his own eviction.