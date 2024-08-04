Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 3 Veto, And The Houseguest Ruining Their Game By Lying

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Sunday, August 4th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

While Cedric Hodges' HOH week started slow, it picked up in the time following the veto competition. Those streaming Big Brother and watching the live feeds are hearing about big plans being devised to level the playing field and the Houseguest who is ruining their game with a simple lie they should come clean about. Before we dive into that, though, I should note that Angela Murray, Kenney Kelley, and Tucker Laruriers were nominated for eviction. For those confused about that third nomination, Tucker volunteered to be a pawn again. With that out of the way, let's talk about the results of the veto ceremony, what it sets up and the problems mounting for the aforementioned Houseguest, who lied.

(Image credit: CBS)

Tucker Won The Week 3 Veto

Tucker snagged another win in Big Brother right on the heels of sealing the Week 2 win in the A.I. Arena. Readers might be breathing a sigh of relief, considering this Houseguest is already established as a strong player and keeps inexplicably volunteering to be nominated for eviction. Fortunately, he's safe this week, because Houseguests who heard his scheming this week might be thinking harder about taking him out in the future.

After winning the veto, Tucker went to Cedric with the idea of using his renomination to flush out the powers they knew about in the house. Tucker suggested Makensy Manbeck, knowing that she has America's Veto. Tucker doesn't necessarily want Makensy gone; he just wants her to use her advantage to save herself and then see who America votes as her renomination pick. In his mind, he thinks this will reveal the Houseguest that viewers hate, though it doesn't seem like they'll be using that information for anything. As of now, Cedric has considered an in-house agreement, which would stipulate that whoever becomes the third nominee by America's Vote will be safe. Assuming they do target Makensy and she does use her power, I'd expect this to happen.

(Image credit: CBS)

Quinn Is Destroying His Game By Lying To Allies

Lying to allies is a big no-no for those who want to win Big Brother, and Quinn Martin has been doing that nonstop as of late. He's had multiple opportunities to tell his ally and current Head of Household, Cedric, about his Deepfake HOH power, which allows him to hijack the week from another HOH next week. Unfortunately, he hasn't shared that with Cedric, and it's becoming a problem.

While it's not uncommon, and even expected for Houseguests to have multiple allies, Cedric and Cam Sullivan-Brown talked at length about how problematic some people know about Quinn's power and yet they themselves do not. It would imply that Quinn sees his alliance with others more valuable or valid than theirs and, no one wants to have someone thinking that when they're in power. Check out Cedric thinking about it after hearing all the information about Quinn:

Cedric voicing his concern for Quinn #bb26 pic.twitter.com/JhE2gXKF6NAugust 4, 2024

Cedric still trusts Quinn enough that he doesn't believe he'll be targeted even if Quinn uses his power next week. At the same time, is it smart to trust someone who is lying to allies so early in the game?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I should note that this afternoon, Tucker pitched an idea to Cedric, Cam, and Kenney of using his veto to take Angela down, and Cedric nominate Quinn in her place. He feels they could add Angela as a number to their alliance and is willing to gamble he or Kenney wins in the A.I. Arena and they have the numbers to evict Quinn. Why did he pitch this? Because he knows Quinn has that power and is acting shady about it.

For the sake of transparency, it's unclear if this plan will go through and we still have a long way to go before we find out who goes home. While Kenney was telling people he wanted to leave days ago and that that BB prize money wasn't worth it, he's suddenly forming alliances on Sunday and talking about the upcoming week as if he'll be around. I know there are contestants in the house who want him as a number for votes so, if he is serious about staying, I expect Angela to be evicted. We'll just have to keep watching, however, and see if I made a terrible mistake predicting he could win Big Brother.

You can check out Big Brother, which airs on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check out the 2024 TV schedule for more on what to watch between episodes, as there's some quality content popping up as we get closer to the fall season.