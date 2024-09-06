Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 8 HOH, And The Mistake They Might Be Making With Their Targets

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Friday, September 6th. Stream the feeds as they continue on the 2024 TV schedule with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

After seeing how poorly Quinn Martin's Week 7 HOH went, one had to think the Week 8 winner couldn't possibly have a worse time. However, Big Brother 26 is a season that has defied expectations time and time again. So, of course, it seems like the new Head of Household has potentially set the stage for a bad week that doesn't benefit their game.

CinemaBlend was streaming Big Brother's live feeds, and we can report back on the winner of the Week 8 HOH as well as their target for the upcoming days. Here's what we've learned and their supposed target that has fans, including myself, very confused about what their plan is.

(Image credit: CBS)

Chelsie Won The Week 8 HOH

For the first time since her Week 2 Head of Household win, Chelsie Baham is running things once again. I already said that she's one of the power players to watch after Tucker Des Lauriers was sent home. Now, here she is, proving me right with another chance to impact the game in a big way.

(Image credit: CBS)

Chelsie Allegedly Wants To Target Angela Or Leah, Which Seems Like A Bad Decision

Unfortunately, Chelsie seems stuck this week, which means she might make a bad decision for everyone's game. Right now, she's expressed that her main target is Angela Murray, and if Angela gets taken off the block, she will send Leah Peters to be on the jury.

It's not the worst decision Chelsie could make, given her alliances. However, many fans think she's making a big mistake by leaving three players completely safe this week.

Seven people will decide the winner of Big Brother Season 26. Three of them -- Rubina Bernabe, T'Kor Clottey, and Kimo Apaka -- are in an alliance that is pretty much unshakable. Chelsie has stated that she wishes to keep them safe this week, and I'm scratching my head alongside everyone else wondering exactly why that is.

Leaving that trio intact this week will give them major voting power in the game's final stretch, especially if one of them wins the Head of Household. Chelsie's loyalty may work out in her favor in the short term, but I also think she's setting herself up to ultimately join the jury down the road.

These three will start running the game if you let them, though I can understand Chelsie trying to stay in their good graces this week rather than making them enemies.

That said, I can't help but be suspicious that Chelsie is throwing up a smokescreen and that her true intention is to send Kimo to the jury house. She already gave T'Kor the heads up that Kimo would be up for eviction, but assured her that he would have the votes to stay. It's strange, considering I heard Chelsie express the previous week that evicting Kimo would give her a closer bond to T'Kor, which would help her game.

Is it possible that Chelsie will wait for the veto and then reveal her master plan to get Kimo to the other Houseguests if he's still on the block? If she wants to win Big Brother, I think she needs to consider it.