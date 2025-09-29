Big Brother 27's Finale Crowned Its Big Winner, But I Agree With The Runner-Up's Last Speech

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 27 finale. Stream the finale with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

The biggest night in Big Brother Season 27 is finally here, and we finally learned who was going to win that $750,000. I thought it was going to be quite a challenge for this finale to measure up to some of the more recent seasons, but as is the motto in the CBS series, "Expect the unexpected."

It became the tagline for the night with an unexpected clutch win and a back-and-forth jousting behind the final two Houseguests in their question portion. After watching Big Brother online all season, we can now confirm the winner, but was the other person robbed?

Ashley Won Big Brother

Even after Ashley won Part 2 of the Final HOH, I don't think many saw her winning the Final HOH. And yet, it happened, and after taking out my top pick to win the game, Morgan, it felt like anyone's game between her and Vince. In the end, the jury cast their votes, and in a 6-1 vote, Ashley came out on top.

I Agree With Vince Saying He Played A Classic Big Brother Game, But I Think That's What Cost Him

I don't think there's any denying that Vince had rubbed his jurors the wrong way, but for it to be enough to lose against Ashley, I think that's rough. Like he said in his final speech to the jurors, who likely had already made up their minds for voting, lies and deception are a part of Big Brother.

As a superfan, he played the game that, traditionally, fans respect, and Houseguests understand is a part of the game. Should he have taken second place because his position forced him to say what he needed to stay alive, when so many others have won BB the exact same way?

Ashley didn't have to lie and remained loyal to her allies, but on the same token, she never really was in a position where she had to. She won the Week 1 veto and survived Showergate, but ever since then, she played the same game Ava Pearl did. Winning the Final HOH was substantial, and I don't for one second think she's an undeserving winner. At the same time, to say she outplayed Vince or did everything he did is a bit of a stretch, and to punish him for playing the game is a raw deal.

It does make me wonder, has Big Brother shifted the perception to what the best way to play this game is? Maybe we'll need another season to know for sure, but it seems the classic gameplay that, as Rachel Reilly said, Dr. Will Kirby played, that Dan Gheesling played, is no longer a viable strategy to win. Vince played like one of the classic greats, and he was rewarded second place, and I think that's an interesting takeaway at the end of this, assuming we aren't blindsided with a manipulative winner in Season 28.

Big Brother Season 27 is done for the season, and now it's time to find another show on the 2025 TV schedule. Fortunately, the fall television season is in full swing, so readers shouldn't have trouble finding their next obsession!