Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Vince And Morgan's 'Cheatmance' Was Cooling Off, But There's Been A Big Development

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, September 16th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Vince Panaro has had a dramatic reign as Head of Household in Week 10, for more reasons than just the game. While he is stressed about Morgan Pope being faithful to her promise to keep Lauren Domingue safe from being evicted from the Big Brother house, there's an entirely different problem circling him and his closest ally.

Those watching Big Brother online have been aware of the narrative surrounding Vince and Morgan's "Cheatmance" for weeks now, and the chatter among Houseguests that their long hugs and cuddle sessions may not sit well with his girlfriend of seven years back home. Now, with the CBS series putting a bit more of a spotlight on it, it seems both now have an idea of the public perception of their relationship, which led to the interesting chain of events we'll likely see unfold in episodes this week. For those who don't want to wait for that, here's the latest.

Vince And Morgan Were Notably Less Cuddly After Zingbot Visited The Big Brother House

Zingbot made his annual visit to the Big Brother house, and as usual, had scathing remarks echoing some of the popular criticisms that viewers have against the Houseguests. We won't know specifically what was said until the episode airs on CBS, but we know that Zingbot implied that Morgan was Vince's new girlfriend.

The comment bugged both of them a lot, because once again, Vince has a long-term girlfriend outside of the show. Morgan began giving Vince "side hugs" as opposed to their long embraces, and they stopped sharing a bed, with her being concerned about the perception of other Houseguests as well as those watching Big Brother. It seemed the Cheatmance was over, but as they say in BB, expect the unexpected.

Less than a week after Zingbot left, it seems as though Vince and Morgan have given up on trying to keep things platonic between them. This included an early morning embrace in bed, in which Vince removed the pillow between them so they could cuddle while sleeping:

Vince going over to snuggle with Morgan! #bb27 pic.twitter.com/ESMAtFBdSSSeptember 16, 2025

It's not quite as extreme as when he was kissing her hand on the hammock and other affectionate things a couple might do, but I think it's fair to say a line is being crossed. That said, Vince has remained adamant that his girlfriend would be completely ok with all of this, unaware that it's clear to fans she's not.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On Big Brother (Image credit: Matthew Taplinger/CBS) Big Brother 27's Will Is Worried About One Houseguest Following His Eviction, But Thinks Another Ally Will 'Get Over It'

Two weeks ago, Big Brother fans were locked in on the potential showmance between Rylie Jeffries and Katherine Woodman, but now that both are out of the house and their status is unknown, it seems all attention is squarely diverted to Vince and Morgan. It's not too surprising, given that they're both one of the few players in the best position to win Season 27, but also because many watch this show for drama.

Sadly, this isn't the first time that infidelity on any level has struck Big Brother. It goes back as early as Season 2, when Dr. Will Kirby and Shannon Dragoo had a romance despite her being in a serious relationship with another man. Producers actually sent cameras to interview her boyfriend and get his reaction on it all, making for some particularly brutal television.

It's not something I imagine Season 27 will do, but I would bet both will get questions about the relationship after and possibly during the finale.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Watch the Big Brother Season 27 live feeds over on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with the Premium option at $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Big Brother continues with a new episode on Wednesday, September 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to stick with this season to see who wins, and what becomes of Morgan and Vince's personal relationship as the show continues.