Big Brother 27's Vince Panaro And Morgan Pope Had Their First Public Exchange Since The Season Ended, And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

It's been almost two months since Big Brother Season 27 crowned Ashley Hollis as the winner and gave her the grand prize money. Despite that, fans are still buzzing about the season, and specifically, the "cheatmance" between Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope. Last we heard, the two hadn't spoken since the CBS reality series wrapped its season, but that might've changed.

Buckle up, "Mince" fans, because there's a development between the two about one month after Vince confirmed he broke up with his longtime girlfriend back home. The two had a brief public exchange on X, and fans (me included) are scrambling to understand the significance of it.

Vince And Morgan Has A Brief Interaction On X

Vince Panaro has officially joined X, and surprisingly, Big Brother fans were pretty welcoming to him. He was villainized during the season and mocked when he ultimately choked and allowed Ashley, whom he tried to evict in Week 1, to beat him in the game. His first post was a question about his nickname "Vints," and who should respond but the person who was responsible for it, Morgan:

oh… so about the “Vints” part🙂November 18, 2025

For context, the "Vints" nickname originated in how fans believed Morgan pronounced his name and has since become a pet name.

The important takeaway here is that this is the first direct interaction we've seen between the two since the show ended, though Vince didn't respond to Morgan's comment.. I should note, however, that she's following him, and he's following her back.

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over This Small Interaction

Anyone familiar with the rabid Big Brother fandom should know that the reactions to this brief exchange were out of control. People are desperate to know what's going on between Morgan and Vince, if anything at all:

Vorgan/Mince crumbs, I feel alive 😭 - @BBFeedsFairy

so is this you guys' way of letting us know youre speaking again lol - @guavacubana

OMFG.... IS THIS REAL LIFE?! AHHHHH!!! #BB27 - @nicejanice19

MORGAN OMG VORGAN IN MY LIFETIME IM THROWING UP - @alicxnn

Never knew I needed this so much 🥹 - @DudeRude206

It's wild, but not completely unexpected. Vince and Morgan were essentially the major headline of Big Brother Season 27, and while Ashley's win was impressive, it was more about their relationship in the house and their losing for fans more than it was her surprise win.

Does this mean that Vince and Morgan are in a relationship? I think that's a bit of a stretch, and I think all Big Brother fans must remember that these are real people at the end of the day. Interested or not, Vince just got out of a seven-year relationship and may need time to heal. Even if he did have feelings for Morgan and wanted to pursue a relationship, He might be waiting to heal to ensure the whole thing won't self-destruct.

Ultimately, we're no longer watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription. We don't have any additional insight on what's happening with Morgan or Vince, or how much they've communicated outside of a public platform like X. We're at their mercy when it comes to more details about where things stand between them, so I would suggest that BB fans be kind if they want to see more interactions between the two.

Big Brother is set to return for Season 28 in the summer on CBS. So far, there's no word of a spinoff happening as counter-programming to the Winter Olympics, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed we'll be surprised by an announcement soon!