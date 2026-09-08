Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Live Feeds Just Showed Me Yash Has The Best Strategy For Winning

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, September 8th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

What a week it's been in Big Brother Season 28, as Barrett Pfeiffer finally got his wish of putting up the Icons when he won Head of Household. The veto results have cemented the fact that one Icon will head to the jury house on Thursday. And, as this war wages on, it may benefit Yash Patel the most.

Those watching Big Brother online over the holiday weekend heard about Yash's immediate plans for the in-game, and I think it's a game-winning strategy. Yash wants to win BB, and I think he's on the right path after vocalizing his plan for the next couple of weeks.

(Image credit: CBS)

Yash Is Stepping Back And Letting The Icons And Other Newbies Duke It Out

The Icons are using Yash's bribe against him and, while he's lied to Barrett, Melody Morris and Drew Campbell about not being able to put all three Icons up, he's using it to his advantage. Yash explained to Taylor, who knew the truth of the deal, that he planned to sit back and let the Newbies and Icons fight, because it would only benefit him until the Icons were gone.

While it's true he could end up on the block at any time, Yash arguably has more protection these next couple of weeks than he would otherwise. The remaining Icons know he can't put them on the block if he wins HOH, so targeting him does not benefit their game until he does. Once he wins, however, they'll immediately campaign against him and try to get in with the remaining newbies to get him out.

Yash remains a big target in the house, but the Newbies have bigger fish to fry. Getting out who remains over Dee, Devens, and Angela will be the priority until at least next week, depending on how it goes. Truthfully, it would benefit Yash if Angela went home this week, though that feels unlikely.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Yash Could Totally Win Big Brother

With the BB Blockbuster still in play, and the remaining Houseguest count dwindling, the game only benefits Yash. Winning out is usually the toughest road for a Houseguest but, assuming he can last another week or two without a target on his back, it gets a lot easier.

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In an ideal circumstance, an Icon wins this week, and then one of the two remaining wins the HOH. Drew and Barrett feel like obvious targets for the Icons after this week, but I guess I shouldn't deem that a certainty, considering how random the targets have been any time Dee Valladares wins HOH.

As always, I think winning Big Brother requires a bit of luck, and Yash will need to ensure there isn't a chance for him to get backdoored in the final month of the game. The double-eviction is going to be a big moment for him, as it's the easiest way to send a Houseguest packing.

Can Yash pull it off and win Big Brother? I would love to see it happen, but there are other worthy winners still in the game. The finale is set for Thursday, October 1st, but there's still a lot of game to play, so keep an eye out for every update!