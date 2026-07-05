Survivor Legend Tyson Apostol Just Went Off On Big Brother Amidst Season 28 Rumors

We’re just days away from the season premiere of Big Brother 28, and we’re all guzzling down rumors like the slop punishment just ended. This season’s theme is time travel, and it’s being widely speculated that we’re going to see the return of some Big Brother legends, as well as stars from other reality shows. Survivor is the crossover franchise being discussed the most, and few names have been thrown around more aggressively than that of Tyson Apostol. Let the record show, however, that he is claiming he wants no part of that.

The former winner did his weekly appearance on the Rob Has A Podcast network a few days ago, and to say he poured cold water on the rumors would be understating what happened. Not only did he deny he was going on the show, he unloaded on the entire Big Brother franchise. He said he’s been very open in the past about how much he hates it and how much he hates the “annoying Big Brother energy” many of the houseguests have. Here’s a portion of his quote…

There has been a lot of speculation about me being on Big Brother, which is absurd to think (because of) the amount of times I’ve shit on Big Brother… Big Brother is for people who are thirsty, don’t have responsibility and have that annoying Big Brother energy. And that’s not me. None of those are me.

Now, you’re probably thinking this little rant put an end to the Big Brother rumors, but you would be mistaken. Apostol has a bit of a wacky sense of humor. He once said he went on The Challenge because he knew other Survivor players were hoping to get invites, and he wanted to make them jealous. He’s not exactly someone who is honest about what’s going on all the time.

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Just as there’s a history of dunking on Big Brother, there’s also a history of saying one thing and doing the exact opposite. He’s been on non-Survivor reality shows in the past, and it would not be a shock to see him show up in the Big Brother house this summer, even after this middle finger.

That being said, I’m not really sure Big Brother producers share Tyson’s unusual sense of humor. I’m not sure they would enjoy bringing on someone who just publicly ripped their show. Also, even if they did, I’m pretty sure Tyson is telling the truth. I don’t think he wants to go on Big Brother because I really do get the sense that he hates it. I don’t think he’s been doing some long-term bit to fool people.

The fun thing about this Big Brother season, however, is that we all get to speculate about what might be coming. Whether it’s Tyson or some other legend, it seems like we are going to get fun Survivor representation on the show, and I’m sure we are going to get many of the biggest names in Big Brother history back in some capacity. I can’t wait to see all the surprises, and I can’t wait to speculate with fans the entire time.

Big Brother premieres on Thursday July 9th on CBS. Fans can also follow the show via live feeds on the currently discounted Paramount+, which will start on the 10th.