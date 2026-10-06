One Benefit Big Brother Gives Houseguests I Never Would Have Guessed

Listen, Big Brother fans are knowledgeable enough about the show they know about the mental health struggles the contestants face both during and after the CBS competition series. However, there’s one post-show benefit the show gives houseguests I didn’t know about until former contestant Taylor Hale blew the lid off her experience this week.

Hale appeared on “The Reality of Reality” while Big Brother 28 was still airing its most recent season. The Season 24 winner’s been around for Unlocked this season, and she’s done some press for the franchise as part of it. While there, she was asked about therapy on the show, and what happens when contestants need it, when she dropped a post-series benefit I hadn’t known about.

They also give you eight therapy sessions after the show, and you can transfer those with your actual therapist if you have one. Or they’ll help you find one, too.

This is a really cool, thoughtful bonus, and I wonder how long Big Brother has been offering it. We know, for example, the toll being cloistered takes on houseguests, who have to lie and maneuver around their roommates while also cooking, cleaning and spending all of their time together. Then, there’s the toxic fandom aspect those same houseguests often face when they get out of the house.

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Hale also mentioned there’s critical help you can while on the show, so it’s not like the houseguests who make it near the end or become the ultimate Big Brother winners don’t get any support while inside. She elaborated:

Yeah, so we have the diary room downstairs, that’s all game stuff. There’s also a second diary room that’s upstairs. That’s not decorated or anything like that. It’s basically just like a black curtain. And in that diary room they’ll give you let’s say, like, you need to take a medicine every day, they’ll give you medicine in there. We had people who had injuries from competitions, they would see a doctor in that diary room. And then if you were having a hard time, you could schedule an appointment with the psychologist.

Hale went on to reveal the latter would happen over the phone and not in person, which adheres to the no contact rule pretty clearly, though I’d be willing to bet medical periodically does have to break that rule. Still, I think it’s nice they get support outside of the house, particularly given how clear contestants like Ameerah Jones have been about needing that mental health help. It’s one of the reasons Big Brother doubtless still ranks as one of the best reality shows .

Houseguests Often Feel Unable To Shake The Game

Haley Thogmartin spoke with CinemaBlend as part of her exit interview for Season 28. She told us there’s a lot about existing outside of the house that guests take for granted, and it’s only when you exit you start to realize how hard it can be to shake the game. Take sleep for example.

Really, I’m just trying to get back into a routine. I think the sleep thing is the biggest factor here. I mean, you’re not being watched, but you feel like you’re still being watched. Kind of having that freedom to sleep I think’s just been my biggest thing.

She also told us she’s had moments where she thought her mic was still plugged in, but the sleep thing was really the biggest thing. She said she’d think she might get chided for napping during the day, or breaking other rules that are no-nos on Big Brother. Clearly, it takes a period of adjustment, and while Haley seemed to be doing relatively well when we talked to her, particularly after having had a hard time in the house, I could see the longer or more strenuous runs requiring more mental help afterward.

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