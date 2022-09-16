Big Brother 24’s Alyssa Snider Shares How She’ll Proceed With Kyle Following Major Controversy

Alyssa Snider said goodbye to the Big Brother house, and is on to the next big challenge in the jury house: making sense of her relationship with Houseguest Kyle Capener. Alyssa and Kyle broke up following controversy when his housemates learned about his racist theory about a Cookout 2.0 alliance in Season 24 . It ultimately caused Alyssa to break things off. Now, Alyssa set the record straight about where she sees things with Kyle, and if there’s a future in their relationship.

CinemaBlend had the opportunity to submit questions to Alyssa before her arrival in the jury house, and had to know her viewpoint of where things stood with Kyle. Her conversations we’ve seen on the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription suggest it’s complicated, and she confirmed that in her response:

I think everyone else in the world knows where Kyle and I stand as much as I do. I mean, I have to have a lot of open and honest conversations with him in the jury house and get some outside opinions from my friends and family who have watched the show from the outside in.

Alyssa may still have feelings for Kyle, but considering that he spent most of the game lying to her about the major alliance he was a part of, and kept his other thoughts secret, she’s not sure how to feel about him. It seems like she’ll lean heavily on friends and family outside of the game to reveal whether or not Kyle can be trusted, and if he deserves a second chance with her once the game is over.

CinemaBlend spoke to Kyle weeks earlier, and it seems he felt like the situation was a bit different than what Alyssa shared. Kyle believed they’d both go home and watch the season , and then reconnect to see what’s next. I’m not sure if he’s aware that the opinion of others will come into play, or if that was a recent idea Alyssa had after his exit.

In either case, there’s a chance these two hash it all out before the end of Big Brother Season 24 and are a couple again. Stranger things have happened in the jury house, including hookups of Houseguests that people didn’t see coming. Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor might’ve filled this season’s quota for that , but who says there has to be a cap?

I guess I’m just assuming at this point that something wild is going to happen in the final weeks of Season 24, only because that’s been the case every week prior. It’s wild, in hindsight, that it once seemed that Paloma Aguilar’s unexpected exit would be the only big thing to happen, and how that more or less set the tone for an unbelievable season thus far.