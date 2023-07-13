Big Brother Confirmed Great News About Season 25 In Addition To Anniversary Special Plans

Big Brother Season 25 is fast approaching, even though the August 2 premiere is still weeks away. Thankfully, the good people running the show are delivering a special ahead of time to celebrate the 25th anniversary season of the CBS reality show. With the network's latest announcement, we also learned something pretty significant that should delight anyone holding onto their Paramount+ subscription for live feeds.

There's still a good deal we need to know about Big Brother Season 25, but hopefully more answers are on the way soon. Here's what we know about the upcoming anniversary special, as well as the extra information that will undoubtedly make some hardcore fans relieved ahead of the upcoming season.

Big Brother Will Air An Anniversary Special Ahead Of The Season With Exclusive Season 25 Content

Remember when Kaysar Ridha, Janelle Pierzina, and Taylor Hale were all together filming something for Big Brother? We officially now know it was an anniversary special filmed in collaboration with Entertainment Tonight and host Nischelle Turner. The special will highlight the past 24 seasons of the game and cover some of the biggest moments with the help of numerous notable former players listed below:

Cody Calafiore

Taylor Hale

Derrick Levasseur

Jordan Lloyd

Xavier Prather

Rachel Reilly

Azah Awasum

Hannah Chaddha

Derek Frazier

Frankie Grande

Tiffany Mitchell

Janelle Pierzina

Danielle Reyes

Kaysar Ridha

Jeff Schroeder

Brendon Villegas

The most exciting part is that at the end of the special, viewers are promised a sneak peek of the Big Brother Season 25 house, and there's an opportunity to spot some clues that might lead toward the season's big twist. I should note that past house themes like Season 23's ocean theme didn't give away a ton about the team twist, so I'd be excited if the house theme actually syncs up with the big twist coming. Those interested in the special can tune in and watch on CBS on Wednesday, July 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Big Brother Confirmed A Live Move-In Premiere

Big Brother also confirmed a key bit of news unrelated to the anniversary special, but it's super exciting to learn all the same. We finally have confirmation that Season 25's premiere will be a live move-in special, which means 90 minutes of seeing the Houseguests enter the house and play their first competitions to kick off the season.

It also means, presumably, that we'll get another season of live feeds from the first night of the game. This is key because it allows viewers the full context behind early alliances, dynamics between Houseguests, and everything else that happens in the first few nights.

For those who need a reminder of how entertaining the first few nights of feeds can be, last season featured a whirlwind of events that ultimately led to Houseguest Paloma Aguilar withdrawing from the game, and the season before that was Brandon "Frenchie" French's chaotic Head of Household that tried to put the entire house in an alliance. Night 1 feeds have been a gift in the past, and hopefully, they'll be a gift that keeps on giving.

As mentioned, Big Brother will get the fun started a bit early with Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration set to air on CBS on Wednesday, July 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET. There's still some time to squeeze in a binge of a previous season of the franchise on Paramount+ in case anyone wants to do so, but hopefully, the days will fly by before the new season gets underway.